BJP MP Parvesh Verma banned from campaign for 24 hours about ‘Terrorist’ Comment Focused on Kejriwal

File photo: BJP MP Parvesh Verma speaks in Lok Sabha during Parliament’s budget session. (LSTV / PTI photo)

New Delhi: On Wednesday, the Election Commission (EC) imposed a 24-hour ban on BJP MP Parvesh Verma for his “terrorist” remark against Arvind Kejriwal, the minister of Delhi.

The ban on Verma, the second in the last week, entered into force on Wednesday at 6 p.m.

This means that he will no longer be able to campaign for the polls on 8 February in Delhi, with campaigns ending on Thursday at 5 p.m.

Verma had described Kejriwal as a “terrorist,” a remark that was also repeated by the Foreign Minister and the responsible election in Prakash Javadekar. The Aam Aadmi party (AAP) then took a silent march to condemn their statements against the prime minister.

Verma again accused Kejriwal on Wednesday of trying to incite riots in Delhi. Sitting on a dharna in Gandhi Smarak in Parliament, he held a sign with the text: “Atank ka dusra name Kejriwal (Kejriwal: Synonym of terror)”.

Verma, one of the most important campaigners of the BJP, was previously excluded from controversial comments during a poll campaign and forbade campaigning for four days. The EC action made its controversial comments made during an interview and during an election meeting.

