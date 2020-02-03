BJP Most opportunistic, encouraging vandalism: Mamata Banerjee

Kolkata: Exception to Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Prakash Javadekar calls Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal a terrorist, West Bengali Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, here on Monday, described the BJP as “most opportunistic” and said it “encouraged and” vandalism ” hooliganism “by his expressions.

“What is this? When there are elections somewhere, they do this. They say that everyone is a terrorist. Who are they then? The greatest nationalist? They are the most opportunistic,” Banerjee told mediapersons at the Nabanna state secretariat.

She said the BJP was unable to deliver the good, either to the nation or to the people. “They only talk in this way to encourage vandalism, hoologanism and goondaism, which is not the path of Gandhi or Netaji (Subhas Chandra Bose) or (Sardar Balalabhbhai (Patel) or (B.R.) Ambedkar”).

Attack on the AAP Chief Minister, Delhi BJP responsible Javadekar, said: “Kejriwal makes an innocent face and asks if he is a terrorist. You are a terrorist, there is sufficient evidence for it. You said you are an anarchist, there is not much difference between an anarchist and a terrorist. ”

“I don’t like the way the nation is led,” Banerjee said, adding that she would not learn politics from the BJP leaders. “We learn our politics from the freedom movement and from the movements that were organized before that.”

Banerjee stated that the vote in Delhi on February 8 will determine the fate of the country, and said people urged people to believe in people, rather than in those bullets.

“I will appeal to the BJP, don’t act like this. Don’t play this dirty game. Only political language, hateful language and vandalism is going on. Otherwise, how constitutional post-holders say this,” she said in an indirect reference to the slogan of shooting ‘traitors’ raised during a poll rally by BJP leader Anurag Thakur in Delhi.

