BJP MLA in Maharashtra sends defamation notice to party MP

Aurangababad: BJP MLA Prashant Bamb has sent a defamation to Pratap Patil Chikhlikar, a member of parliament from his own party, who claims that Chikhlikar called him “blackmailer” in a letter to PWD officials in Maharashtra.

Bamb, who represents the Gangapur seat in the Aurangabad district, has demanded compensation of Rs 23 crore from Chikhlikar, Nanded MP in the state.

Bamb said in the notification that in November 2019, Chikhlikar wrote a letter to officials from the Public Works Department, saying that they should not heed Bamb’s complaints, and called him a “blackmailer.”

“I sent a reminder to Chikhlikar through my legal adviser,” Bamb said to PTI on Saturday. The announcement said Chikhlikar’s allegations were unfounded and had caused the MLA mental pain, demanding compensation of Rs 23.

Chikhlikar must also offer unconditional apologies and remove all messages that Bamb has placed on social media, he further demanded.

“My party has not intervened in the matter. I have decided to investigate a remedy,” said Bamb. Despite repeated attempts, Chikhlikar could not be reached for response.

In particular, senior BJP leader and Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari said last month that local political leaders are harassing contractors when infrastructure work starts in the Marathwada region.

These leaders call contractors before the work starts and demand bribes, Gadkari had suggested, warning that they would encounter CBI raids if such a hindrance to work didn’t stop. He did not mention any leader or party.

