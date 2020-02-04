BJP Minister Who Trollled for his ‘Eye Movements’ during the budget was not really sleeping

On Saturday, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman held the longest budget speech ever, lasting more than two and a half hours. Meanwhile, a certain moment when BJP MP R.K Singh continued to raise his eyes was one of the most talked about on social media. Immediately the internet was flooded with jokes and memes about the minister who, according to social media, could not stay awake.

Sitharaman started her speech with an extensive introduction before moving on to the main issues, including measures to counter the economic slowdown in the country and new income tax plates that are expected to provide relief to the middle class.

It was not shocking. There have been many such cases where ministers (who are expected to be serious legislators) have fallen asleep in Parliament and have led to some important questions – do ministers find their jobs really boring or are the seats in Parliament so comfortable?

Memes on R.K Singh started doing the rounds on the internet.

Here’s the thing – when a funny video goes viral, you probably won’t think twice or verify facts before you click the ‘share’ button. It appears that the BJP leader has recommended eye exercises every two hours to facilitate blood circulation. He offered a statement and Twitter to close all those who had dragged him:

I have been advised to do two hour eye exercises to improve blood circulation to the eyes. Anybody object?

