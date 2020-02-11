BJP lost most places where its campaigners made controversial comments in the run-up to the polls in Delhi

New Delhi: The BJP failed to exert much influence in constituencies where its leaders made controversial remarks while targeting their opponents during the polls in Delhi.

Only three seats, which were part of 12 constituencies where Uttar Pradesh Chief Yogi Adityanath delivered speeches, were sacked by the BJP. The party won eight seats against 62 by the Aam Aadmi party (AAP).

During his hectic four-day campaign schedule, he addressed meetings for BJP candidates in Patparganj, Kirari, Mehrauli, Uttam Nagar, Dwarka, Tughlakabad, Vikaspuri, Rohini, Karawal Nagar, Jahangirpuri and Badarpur.

The fireman BJP leader held protesters at Shaheen Bagh in the crosshairs at every rally, claiming that the AAP government had provided them with “biryani”, for which the election committee had notified him.

Apart from Badarpur, Karawal Nagar and Rohini, where BJPs Ramvir Singh Bidhuri, Mohan Singh Bisht and Vijender Gupta triumphed, the party candidates were humiliated by opponents of the AAP.

In Janakpuri, where BJP MP from West Delhi made Parvesh Verma controversial during a rally, BJP candidate Ashish Sood of Raapsh Rishi lost to AAP with 14,917 votes.

“What happened to Kashmiri in Kashmiri, Pandits could also happen in Delhi. Lakh’s people gather at Shaheen Bagh, they could enter houses, rape and kill your sisters and daughters. People must decide now,” Verma had said.

The EC had banned him from campaigning for the comments for four days.

Shaheen Bagh, a major anti-CAA protest location in South Delhi, had been at the center of the BJP poll campaign.

Verma’s uncle and party candidate from Mundka, Azad Singh, lost to AAP’s Dharampal Lakra with 19,158 votes.

In Rithala, where Prime Minister Anurag Thakur made the notorious remark ‘desh ke gaddaron ko’, Ainder’s Mohinder Goyal struck the BJP’s Manish Chaudhary with 13,817 votes.

The Model Town BJP candidate, Kapil Mishra, who was unable to campaign for 48 hours for his controversial tweet in which he elected the elections for a “India-Pakistan match”, lost to AAP’s Akhilesh Pati Tripathi.

Get Delhi 2020 elections live results and details of all seats and every candidate.

