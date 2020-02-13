BJP lost in Delhi despite an increase in the share of votes because the competition became bipolar: party sources

New Delhi: The BJP increased its share of polls in the polls in Delhi, but lost the AAP when the competition became bipolar, according to sources from the parties after a performance review on Thursday.

BJP president J P. Nadda held the evaluation meeting with the head of the party in Delhi, Manoj Tiwari and general secretary (organization) B L Santosh.

The ruling Aam Aadmi party, led by Arvind Kejriwal, won 62 of the 70 meeting seats in Delhi, while the BJP packed the remaining eight seats. The congress, which had ruled the national capital for 15 years before the AAP, failed to win one seat.

The meeting noted that the party fought its full force in the February 8 elections and reached voters in the national capital, according to sources.

“In the future, the party must prepare for a bipolar competition in the national capital,” said one of the sources.

“It felt that although the BJP’s share of voice, along with that of its allies, increased by 8 percent, but the competition became bipolar, which cost the BJP,” the source added.

For a further analysis of the Delhi elections, a number of meetings will be held on Friday at the party’s office in Delhi, the sources said.

According to the sources, the meeting lasted more than two hours and was attended by almost all BJP secretaries.

Nadda had a meeting with general secretaries of the party on Wednesday to discuss the election results.

Get the best of News18 in your inbox – subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube and stay up to date with what’s happening in the world around you – in real time.

.