BJP leaders should not have made comments such as “Goli Maaro” for the polls of the Assembly in Delhi, says Amit Shah

New Delhi: In his first remarks after the Delhi election results were announced on February 11, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said that leaders of BJP should not have made statements such as “goli maaro” (shoot them) and “Indo-Pakistan match” in the run-up to the polls.

Shah said the BJP has distanced itself from such a remark and that the party may have suffered because of hate statements from its leaders.

The BJP won eight of the 70 seats in the parliamentary elections, with the ruling Aam Aadmi party (AAP) seizing 62 seats. Prime Minister Arvind Kejriwal is sworn in as Prime Minister for the third time.

During an election rally in Rithala on 8 February in Delhi, Finance Minister Anurag Thakur was caught on camera and made inflammatory comments. When he clapped his hands over his head, Thakur sang: “Desh ke gaddaron ko (traitors of the land) …”, while the crowd replied “goli maaro s **** n ko (shoot them all)”.

BJP candidate Kapil Mishra has meanwhile compared the elections in the city with a match between India and Pakistan. He made the controversial comment in a tweet. The Delhi police later filed an FIR against him on the instruction of opinion polling authorities.

