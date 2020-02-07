BJP leaders meet top agents to insist on a quick investigation into the death of women in Navi Mumbai

BJP leader Pravin Darekar said that crimes against women are increasing under the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi government. The woman was killed by five people who hung her corpse to make it look like a suicide.

PTI

updated:February 7, 2020, 6:38 PM IST

Representative image.

Thane: Senior BJP leader Pravin Darekar met the police commissioner of Navi Mumbai Sanjay Kumar on Friday and asked him to speed up the probe for killing a woman in Panvel.

The woman, identified as Sharda Mali (55), was murdered Thursday in the village of Dundre by five people who had hung her corpse to make it look like a suicide, police had said.

While the police initially dealt with a case of accidental death, the Navi Mumbai police commissioner said it had been turned into a murder case, Darekar, leader of the Maharashtra Legislative Council, told reporters after the meeting.

“We demanded that the culprits receive an exemplary punishment. Crimes against women are increasing under the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi government,” he added.

BJP MLAs Prashant Thakur and Ramesh Patil were also present when Darekar met the police commissioner.

Get the best of News18 in your inbox – subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube and stay up to date with what’s happening in the world around you – in real time.

.