BJP leader Raj Purohit slams Aaditya Mumbai 24x7 plan

Mumbai: BJP chief Raj Purohit criticized Tourism Minister Aaditya Thackeray – Mumbai Nightlife’s dream project on Tuesday, saying it would increase crime against women.

As part of this pilot project, which will start from January 26, shopping centers and restaurateurs will be able to manage their business for 24 hours.

Asked about the project, Purohit said: “If the culture of alcohol becomes popular, it will lead to an increase in crime against women and there will be thousands of cases of Nirbhaya. Aaditya should think if such a culture is good for India. “” The people of Mumbai know that I have always opposed the nightlife project. It is not suitable for Indian culture. This will lead young people in the wrong direction and lead to rape. This will lead to an increase in crime against women and create public disorder. There are not enough police officers to handle such situations. “Aaditya must think the right way but I don’t know how he sees this project,” he said.

Asked about a possible stimulation of tourism through the project, the BJP leader said: “I want tourists to visit Ram temple, Tirupati Balaji Mandir, Ellora and Ajanta, Ganpati temple, etc., so there is many places.” “Alcohol is served in countries like the United States and Europe and they are way ahead of us in this business. Tourists will not come here to drink alcohol and dance as it is in abundance in Alcohol here will not lead to an increase in tourism, it will increase crime against women, “said the head of the BJP.

“I ask that research be done before implementing something like this, and if possible, it should be carried out in selected places. It is not a nightlife, but an alcohol culture. It is a country of Lord Krishna, Lord Rama, Mahavira and Buddha. It is not in our culture to drink wine and dance the night away, “he added.

.