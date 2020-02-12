BJP knows ‘Weak point’ from Nitish Kumar and lets him dance as it should: congress leader Shaktisinh Gohil

Patna: The congress on Wednesday said it suspected the BJP was aware of “a weakness” in Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and exploited it to make the JD (U) chief “dance” on issues such as CAA and the continuing debate on whether reservations were a “fundamental right”.

AICC in charge of the state of Shaktisinh Gohil made the controversial comment at a press conference organized at the BPCC headquarters here and clarified that he made a conclusion based on his knowledge of the functioning style of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who he did not mention by name.

“If I had known exactly what this weakness is, I would have announced the same at a press conference in New Delhi, but I am from Gujarat and know how these two gentlemen function.

“Hell breaks apart from anyone who acts or speaks in a way that harms their interests. It could be in the form of cases struck by law enforcement agencies, a family member scandal, or a sloppy CD,” Gohil said.

He wondered if this was not the case with Kumar, “how is it that he supported the citizenship bill (amendment) in Parliament despite his ideological commitments and once again remains silent on the issue of reservations”.

“I’m sure the truth will one day become known. Can it be revealed by Kumar himself,” he added, tongue in cheek.

The congress leader also fired Shah’s repeated assurances to Kumar that he would lead the NDA indictment in the assembly elections to be held later this year and claimed that it was a tack, just before additional elections to a few assembly seats last year where the NDA expects to be hurt. .

Before that, the national general secretary of the BJP, in charge of the state of Bhupendra Yadav, had openly spoken about the party’s ambition to form its own government in Bihar.

“These people have a history of coming back to their promises,” Gohil claimed.

The leader of the congress, whose party is part of the Grand Alliance, has refused questions about the coalition president and the resentment of some voters about the “unilateral” announcement of the RJD that Tejashwi Yadav will be the face of the five-party alliance.

“RJD is our old, trusted ally. There will be no problems in our camp,” the congress leader said. Regarding the bleak parties of the Delhi parties, where the congress failed to win a seat and in most cases lost deposits, Gohil said “we fought with all my might. But the people were in a mood to punish the BJP and they feared that votes could benefit the saffron party. So we suffered. ”

“The verdict, however, is a thunderous slap in the face of BJP who has tried to break the carpet problem of people’s daily lives by focusing their campaign on non-essential issues such as Shaheen Bagh and Pakistan,” he added.

Gohil accused the continuing reservation of controversy over the dubious approach of BJP-RSS for affirmative action for the disadvantaged and challenged the Center to submit a request for a review against the Supreme Court’s judgment that “based on the BJP government’s ruled Uttarakhand “.

“Not to mention, Union Minister Thavarchand Gehlot misled Parliament by claiming that the Uttarakhand government has followed the precedent set by the previous Congress government that our party will challenge the Supreme Court’s order .

“Let the Center do the same if the BJP is honest about its intentions and its allies, including those in Bihar, make the matter clear,” Gohil said.

“This has been a feature of BJP-RSS. Many Sangh proponents have spoken against objections. For election victory, they are changing the tack and Narendra Modi was presented as a farji (fake) OBC. I had uncovered this dubious claim before 2014 Lok Sabha and was immediately beaten with a number of FIRs in Gujarat.

He claimed that these were withdrawn when the party realized that the whole issue could backfire because he had to add evidence.

