BJP issues Whip to his MPs and asks them to be present in LS, RS on Tuesday

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is expected to respond to discussions about the Union budget in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha. She probably speaks first in Lok Sabha and then in Rajya Sabha.

updated:February 10, 2020, 10:50 PM IST

New Delhi: The BJP has issued a whip asking its MPs to be in their respective homes on Tuesday when Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is expected to respond to discussions about the Union budget in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha.

Sitharaman probably speaks first in Lok Sabha and then in Rajya Sabha.

The discussions on the Union budget, which were presented on 1 February, have been going on in Parliament in recent days.

While members of the opposition have attacked the government because of the economic slowdown and “record high” unemployment, the Treasury Banks have praised the Center for various budget initiatives.

