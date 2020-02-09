BJP has some advice for Sonia about the comment ‘Beat the PM With Sticks’ by Rahul Gandhi

Indore: Union Minister for Minorities Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi said Sunday that Congress President Sonia Gandhi should send her son Rahul Gandhi to a “political play school” so that he can learn “decency and language etiquettes”.

Naqvi answered a question from reporters here in Madhya Pradesh about the recent comment by Congress Lok Sabha member Rahul Gandhi that youth would hit Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the next six months if he tackled the issue of unemployment in the country.

“The congress leaders walk around with an ax in their hands and hit their own foot with it every time they get the chance. I want to advise congress leaders, especially Sonia Gandhi, to send her ‘pappuji’ to a political play school so he can get the ABCD learn from politics, dignity, decency and language etiquettes, “he said.

Criticizing Rahul Gandhi, the minister said, “No one with the right mental balance would talk about beating a prime minister elected by the public with sticks.”

Asked about the exit polls that predicted a comfortable victory for the Aam Aadmi party in the polls in Delhi, Naqvi said, “What should we comment on trends in the exit poll? Make the results come true”.

Elections for the 70-member Delhi meeting were held on Saturday and the results will be announced on 11 February. After a question, Naqvi said that protests against the Citizenship Change Act in Shaheen Bagh in Delhi had no influence on the electoral landscape of the country’s capital.

He said that CAA, triple talaq ban and repeal of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir were issues related to the national interest.

“These issues should not be seen in the context of party politics and the results of the Delhi polls,” he added.

