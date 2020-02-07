BJP Govt at Center Deadlier Than Coronovirus, says Tamil Nadu CPI (M) leader

Coimbatore: CPI (M) Tamil Nadu Secretary K Balakrishnan described Friday the BJP-led government in the center as more deadly than the coronovirus.

With his “anti-people” and “pro-corporate” policies, a large proportion of people got into trouble and the government has now become more deadly than the coronovirus, he told reporters here.

He stated that the government has already made concessions to the corporates and said that the recent budget proposals also favored the corporates, neglecting the common man.

In addition, the allocation for health care, education, rural development and MGNERA was drastically reduced, he said, adding that the government was trying to privatize public sectors such as the LIC.

To protest against this policy, the left parties would spread pamphlets across the state from 12 to 18 February, he said.

When asked about the raid on film actor Vijay, Balakrishan said it was not wrong to raid, but the way it was executed was wrong.

On another question about superstar Rajinikanth in support of the Citizenship Change Act, he said the BJP would not get a foothold in Tamil Nadu and that the party spoke through the actor.

To Minister of Forestry Dindigul C Srinivasan who asked a tribal boy to take off his slippers, the left leader said: “It was the height of arrogance.”

The minister called the boy and asked him to take off his shoes to enter a temple and perform pooja.

The boy obliged and removed the slippers in public. This led to indignation and the cutting of the episode went viral.

