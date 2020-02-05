BJP goes to EC, accuses AAP of “conspiracy” to impede elections in Delhi

A BJP team, led by Foreign Minister Prakash Javadekar, who is in charge of the polls in Delhi, sought action, including the registration of an FIR, against AAP leaders at a meeting with the EC.

updated:February 5, 2020, 10:11 PM IST

File photo of Union Minister and senior BJP leader Prakash Javadekar.

New Delhi: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) accusing a conspiracy of a “riotous” situation to obstruct the polls of the Assembly in the national capital, urged the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) that the election committee take legal action on Wednesday would protest against regional party leaders in the wake of recent incidents, including dismissal by an alleged AAP employee near Shaheen Bagh.

“The police revealed that the person who shot had joined the AAP. There are pictures of AAP leader Sanjay Singh and others welcoming him. This is an open and closed case of a conspiracy to set up two communities and to set up a voting bank in one of them The AAP’s plan was to disrupt the community. We have given the EC all the evidence, “Javadekar said.

AAP leader Sanjay Singh, he said, had claimed that the BJP would do something bad on February 2 to incite violence, but it turned out to be their “plan.” The AAP wanted to disrupt the common friendship, and the BJP urged the EC to take legal action, Javadekar said.

The Delhi police said Tuesday that Kapil Baisala, who is accused of shooting at Shaheen Bagh, where anti-CAA protests were taking place, had joined the AAP in 2019. His family has rejected this claim.

Delhi goes to the polls on 8 February. The election campaign ends on Thursday.

