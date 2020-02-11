BJP does the best in East Delhi Seats like Star Line-up, Anti-Shaheen Bagh Rant does the trick

It appears that BJP’s star-studded strategy and polarization pitch paid off with the party that does best in the constituencies of East Delhi on the election results day in Delhi.

Interior Minister Amit Shah spent most of his speech in the Kondli constituency on anti-CAA protests and the confidence of Ram Mandir.

New Delhi: Even before Delhi voted in the elections on February 8, polls had predicted that the BJP would get maximum traction in East Delhi. It is in this region that BJP heavyweights, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Interior Minister Amit Shah, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar and former Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, descended to chase voters.

As trends progress on the day of the census, it appears that the star-studded strategy and polarization pitch has paid off with the BJP doing best in the constituencies of East Delhi. The saffron party gives AAP a neck-and-neck fight in seven of the 16 conference chairs in the region. The AAP leads on the remaining nine seats.

Eastern Delhi constituencies have a huge population of Uttarakhandis, Poorvanchalis and some seats have a significant Muslim population.

At his meeting in Karkardooma, Modi had promised that only the BJP was sufficiently equipped to accelerate the development of Delhi. He also raised the issue of the regularization of unauthorized colonies, which was initially one of the largest election issues in the survey campaign. The protests against the Citizenship Change Act in Shaheen Bagh later confiscated centrestage and constituted the biggest election issue.

In his nukkad-sabha in the reserved seat of Kondli in East Delhi, Amit Shah spent most of his speech on anti-CAA protests and on the recent confidence of Ram Mandir, whose formation the prime minister had only three days before the voting day announced. He finished his speech with the same polarizing pitch that he had delivered four days earlier in Babarpur. “Kamal ke nishaan par button jaroor dabaana, magar itne gusse se dabaana ki button Kondli mein dabe aur current …”

“… Shaheen Bagh mein low,” cheered the audience.

Get Delhi 2020 elections live results and details of all seats and every candidate.

Get the best of News18 in your inbox – subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube and stay up to date with what’s happening in the world around you – in real time.

.