BJP divides on alliance with MNS

Mumbai: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which lost the power of Maha Vikas Aghadi led by Shiv Sena in Maharashtra, is divided on the support given to Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) led by Raj Thackeray.

Differences appeared after the MNS unveiled its new flag, which is saffron and has the Rajmudra (royal seal of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj) at its center. The color of the flag has changed from saffron, blue and green, to saffron quite simply.

Former Finance Minister Sudhir Mungantiwar said the BJP was in favor of alliance with like-minded parties. The Shiv Sena has been allied with the BJP for more than two and a half decades due to the shared ideology of Hindutva. But the Shiv Sena broke the alliance after deciding to form the government with Congress, ” he noted.

However, former Revenue Minister Eknath Khadse ruled out the possibility that the MNS would enter into an alliance with the BJP. The MNS is a separate party, with its own leader and its own operating style. I do not see the possibility of a rapprochement between the BJP and the MNS, ” he noted.

Khadse said that although Hindutva would be the common thread between the two parties, the BJP has a national presence and does not have a parochial position.

On the other hand, BJP spokesman Ganesh Hake said that the leader of the Nationalist Congress Party, Sharad Pawar, was behind the MNS ‘unveiling of a saffron flag. It is a plot to divide the Hindu vote. However, this will not succeed in Maharashtra, ” he said.

However, NCP Head of State and Minister of Irrigation, Jayant Patil, firmly denied Hake’s allegation. Is the BJP so afraid of the leader of the NCP, Sharad Pawar? Former chief minister Devendra Fadnavis recently met with MNS chief Raj Thackeray. It is therefore inappropriate to lay charges against Pawar, ” he said.

