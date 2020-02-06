BJP complains to CEC against Kejriwal for giving ‘paid news’

The delegation demanded from the CEC that expenses of the alleged paid news be added to the election costs of Arvind Kejriwal.

PTI

updated:February 6, 2020, 10:40 PM IST

Photo of the Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal file.

New Delhi: A BJP delegation met the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) on Thursday and sought action against Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal who accused him of publishing “paid news”.

The delegation complained that “the paid news was given by Arvind Kejriwal in all major newspapers,” the BJP claimed in a statement.

The delegation, including party MP Meenakshi Lekhi, Delhi election meeting Tarun Chugh, co-head of national media Sanjay Mayukh and election media team head Ashok Devraha, demanded that the CEC should add expenses of the alleged “paid news” to Kejriwal’s election costs , who disputed the seat of the meeting in New Delhi.

