BJP Bisnupur MP Soumitra Khan Qualifies Opponents of CAA as Mamata Banerjee Dogs

People who consider themselves intellectuals do not speak out in the Park Street and Kamdhuni incidents. It is only Mamata Banerjee’s dogs who are now protesting against CAA. They did not read the law or organize a dharna despite knowing the facts. “Said Soumitra Khan.

Khan was referring to the February 2012 gang rape incident in Park Street where a middle-aged woman was sexually harassed in a moving car in the heart of the city.

The other case refers to the gang rape case in Kamduni where a 20-year-old student was abducted and raped in the district of North 24 Parganas.

Khan, who won the seat of Bishnupur on a ticket from the Trinamool Congress (TMC) in the previous Lok Sabha elections, continued to hold his seat after switching sides to participate and win on a BJP ticket.

These comments come a day after BJP leader Dilip Ghosh, reinstated as President of the BJP State, mentioned intellectuals protesting the CAA as creatures, demons and parasites.

“Some creatures called intellectuals have gone out into the streets of Calcutta. These parasitic intellectuals, who live and profit from the pockets of others, where were they when our predecessors were tortured in Bangladesh? Said Dilip Ghosh.

There have been massive nationwide protests against the CAA, NRC and the National Population Register (NPR), taking ordinary citizens, students and intellectuals out into the streets to oppose this decision. .

Political parties in the opposition camp also protested the decision, with the TMC supremo, Mamata Banerjee, speaking out and denouncing the ruling BJP in the Center on several occasions.

.