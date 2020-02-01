BJP and Amit Shah are planning deep conspiracy before polling Delhi, AAP says

AAP leader Sanjay Singh said the BJP is afraid of defeat in the elections and wants to disturb the atmosphere of Delhi.

IANS

updated:February 1, 2020, 8:29 PM IST

File photo of AAP leader Sanjay Singh (PTI photo)

New Delhi: The Aam Aadmi party on Saturday reiterated its claim that the BJP and Interior Minister Amit Shah are planning a “deep conspiracy” to cause “major disruption” prior to the February 8 polls in Delhi.

AAP leader Sanjay Singh said the BJP is afraid of defeat in the elections and wants to disturb the atmosphere of Delhi.

“Yesterday (Friday) I had warned the EC and the Delhi police that a major disruption is being planned by the BJP. A deep conspiracy has been planned by the BJP and Amit Shah.”

Singh said after Jamia, a man fired in Shaheen Bagh.

“The Center has submitted the budget today. The entire government is in Delhi. What is happening? Anyone can shoot anywhere in Delhi? There is no law and order. ”

He said that he had been looking at the EC since Friday to file a complaint about BJP’s planning at something big on February 2. “But no officer is free to meet us.”

Get the best of News18 in your inbox – subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube and stay up to date with what’s happening in the world around you – in real time.

.