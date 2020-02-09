Bishnoi, Jaiswal top charts despite India’s final defeat

Leg spinner Ravi Bishnoi ended the U-19 World Championship with 17 gates, the highest in the tournament and also most by an Indian in the tournament.

The 19-year-old from Jodhpur ensured a sensational spin bowling success in Bangladesh with his googlies doom.

The defending champion India, who defended a palty 177, needed fast gates, but Bangladesh started consistently with the inaugurators Parvez Hossain Emon and Tanzid Hasan, who achieved 50/0. Then Bishnoi came and destroyed the chaos when he removed Tanzid from the fifth ball in his first game. Then he bowled Mahmudul Hasan Joy, held Towhid Hridoy in the lead and blunted Shahadat Hossain.

His numbers at the end of 10 overs are 4/30.

Meanwhile, opener Yashasvi Jaiswal ended the tournament as the best run scorer with 400 runs after his name from six innings.

Jaiswal scored 88 of 121 balls in the final against Bangladesh on the back of his unbeaten 105 in the semi-final against archrival Pakistan. He ended the tournament at four and a half centuries and a hundred by his name, scoring at least half a century in all but one match in that tournament.