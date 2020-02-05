‘Birds of Prey’ writer speaks to Ezra Miller’s The Flash Movie & Batgirl

Birds of prey and Batgirl writer Christina Hodson leaves it up to Andy Muschietti about the upcoming The Flash film with Ezra Miller in the lead.

The Birds of prey crew is filled with a lot of great women and one of the most important members of the crew is writer Christina Hodson. Best known for writing the 2018 Bumblembee, Christina Hodson wrote the Birds of Prey script and is a bit of a hotsteak because she is also attached to writing Batgirl and Ezra Millers The Flash.

Recently The Flash director Andy Muschietti revealed that the film is loosely based on Flashpoint’s storyline and brings back Ezra Miller. Ezra Miller reinforced his return as The Flash by appearing opposite Grant Gustin of the Scarlet Speedster during the crossover event of The CW Crisis On Infinite Earths. During the Birds of Prey press journal I asked Christina Hodson if Batgirl was in the movie at any time and if she had any updates about The Flash by Ezra Miller.

You wrote a very family-friendly film with Bumblebee and now you have ended up in a very hard R-world with Birds of Prey. What was the transition like?

Christina Hodson: You say you wouldn’t take your four-year-old to this movie?

Surely.

Christina Hodson: To be honest, it felt very natural. They are both representative of different pieces of my personality. This is just the slightly sharper side of my personality.

Were there specific takes that inspired your Huntress, Black Canary and Cassandra Cain?

Christina Hodson: Yes, I mean. Listen, I’ve taken a deep dive into the comics and there are many different pieces that I fell in love with everywhere. I love the early Chuck Dixon stuff for the Birds of Prey. I love all versions of Harley, but I think Connor and Palmiotti have done great things with Harley. But yes, I have taken different kinds of pieces and different inspirations from different eras. That’s one of the great things about DC … there’s so much variation in the history of all these characters that you can play a little.

What inspired the huge departure with Cassandra Cain?

Christina Hodson: She is very different. Most of the time it was about … we knew we wanted to tell this story about these four women coming together. As you know, Harley Quinn has never been a traditional character in the Birds of Prey. It’s a weird sort of thing, and what we wanted to do is let these four women clash in a strange and unusual way, and Cass became a sort of catalyst for that story. She became the emotional hub of it.

Cassandra Cain was once a Batgirl and Batgirl is a very important member of the Birds of Prey. I know you also wrote the script for the Batgirl movie. Was there ever a moment when Batgirl was included in the Birds of Prey?

Christina Hodson: I cannot reveal anything about the past because it will give away too much about the future. So yes, I will keep silent about that, if I may.

Okay. How liberating was it to let Harley go in the film?

Christina Hodson: So nice. That’s the only thing about Harley Quinn and making an R-rated movie – it feels good to her. She’s not a PG character and it was just amazing and liberating, as you say, to keep her on a leash and let her go.

Birds of Prey is very different from the other DCEU films and it is also the first female team film in this universe. Were there other female team-up films or girl gang films that inspired Birds of Prey?

Christina Hodson: No, not really. I think most of our references were very unexpected and strange. Most of the time Margot and I were simply inspired by the friends we have and the relationships we have and who want to see that kind of dynamic on the screen. That was always very important for Margot and we talked about it from day one. But no, as you say, we haven’t seen them enough on the screen, so there weren’t many that I drew on. It was more about having fun.

Were there any characters or cameos that you would like to include?

Christina Hodson: To be honest, I love the DC Universe. There are so many characters that I would have … if I could have put them all in, I would have done it. But we already have many characters in this movie, so I wanted to spend a little enough time with them to try and do them justice.

I know you are working on the Flash movie. Recently The Flash director Andy Muschietti revealed that the film would be light based on Flashpoint. Can you add something to that?

Christina Hodson: No, I just let Andy be the one who says things he shouldn’t say. I am going to behave very well and say, “I cannot comment now.”

You can watch the video of the full interview below.

What do you think about Hodson’s comments about The Flash movie and Batgirl from Ezra Miller? Are you excited to see what she has done with those characters? Let us know in the comments!

Here is the official synopsis for Birds of Prey:

“Have you ever heard about the cop, the songbird, the psychopath, and the mafia princess? Birds of Prey (And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) is a twisted story told by Harley himself, as only Harley can tell. When Gotham’s most nefarious narcissistic villain, Roman Sionis, and his diligent right hand, Zsasz, aimed a target at a young girl named Cass, the city was turned upside down looking for her. The paths of Harley, Huntress, Black Canary and Renee Montoya collide and the unlikely foursome has no choice but to work together to bring down Roman. “

Directed by Cathy Yan from a script written by Bumblebee writer Christina Hodson, Birds of Prey stars Mary Elizabeth Winstead as Huntress, Jurnee Smollett-Bell as Black Canary, Ella Jay Basco as Cassandra Cain, Rosie Perez as Renee Montoya, Chris Messina as Victor Zsasz, Ewan McGregor as Black Mask and Margot Robbie as Harley Quinn. Ali Wong, Robert Catrini and Michael Masini are also cast in non-disclosed roles.

Birds of Prey will be released in theaters on February 7, 2020. Keep up to date with Heroic Hollywood for all the latest news about Birds of Prey, Ezra Miller, The Flash, Batgirl and the future of the DC Extended Universe.

New “Titans” photos show Aqualad and the original team

DC Universe has released eight brand new images from the upcoming fourth episode of the second season of Titans entitled “Aqualad”.

“Aqualad” investigates the dynamics between Dick Grayson / Robin (Brenton Thwaites), Donna Troy / Wonder Girl (Conor Leslie), Hank Hall / Hawk (Alan Ritchson), Dawn Granger / Dove (Minka Kelly) and Garth / Aqualad (Drew Van Acker) and how four years before their close family dynamics developed to make their personal feelings flourish more and more in their work with the arrival of a new villain.

These new images give fans a new look at Drew Van Acker as Aqualad, as well as a few new looks from the original team that are united for action. In particular, we get our best look at how the Aqualad suit translates on-screen into a live action form.

You can view the rest of the gallery for “Aqualad” by clicking on “Next”.

Here is the official summary for season two:

In season 2, after the aftermath of their meeting with Trigon, Dick reforms the titans. Under his supervision in their new home in Titans Tower, Rachel, Gar and Jason Todd train together to sharpen their hero skills and work together as a team. They are accompanied by Hank Hall and Dawn Granger aka Hawk and Dove and Donna Troy aka Wonder Girl. While these original Titans are trying to switch to a regular life, old enemies must come together to take care of unfinished business. And while this family of old and new Titans – including Conner Kent and Rose Wilson – learn to co-exist, the advent of Deathstroke reveals the sins of the old Titans who threaten to tear this new Titans family apart again.

The series plays Brenton Thwaites as Robin / Nightwing, Anna Diop as Starfire, Teagan Croft as Raven and Ryan Potter as Beast Boy. Newcomers to his second-year outing are Joshua Orpin and Esai Morales who play Superboy and Deathstroke respectively, while Chella Man and Chelsea Zhang also joined the cast as Deathstroke’s children Jericho and Ravager. Natalie Gumede has signed up to play Mercy Graves and Game of Thrones star Iain Glen is on board as Bruce Wayne.

Titans season two is now broadcast on DC Universe.

Source: DC Universe