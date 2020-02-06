‘Birds of Prey’ stars want to fight the sirens of Gotham City Next

The cast members of Birds of prey wants to compete against the Gotham City Sirens of DC.

It was said that a Gotham City Sirens film was being developed by Warner Bros. with Suicide Squad director David Ayer at the helm, but that project never started and Margot Robbie went instead to do Birds of Prey. Birds of prey seemed a smarter vehicle for Margot Robbie to introduce a few tough female superheroes into the DC Extended Universe, and now that the film is making its way to theaters, we wonder if the team could record the Gotham City Sirens. next one.

We have had the opportunity to see Birds of prey and the film ends in a very specific direction, with Harley Quinn betraying the Birds of Prey. With that in mind, we hoped this could set up a match-up between the Gotham City Sirens and the Birds of Prey. I sat down with Jurnee Smollett-Bell, Rosie Perez and Mary Elizabeth Winstead during the film’s newsreel and asked them a few things, including how they would feel about recording the Gotham City Sirens. This is what they had to say:

There have been several incarnations of Huntress, Black Canary and Renee Montoya, and I know you said you really dug the new 52 version, but have you watched a live-action version of your characters?

Mary Elizabeth Winstead: I think we all looked at the comic books and learned a lot from them, you know. Fortunately much of the work had already been done. I knew that we were going with the Helena Bertinelli version, so I could sharpen that and her background story and her childhood trauma and how that happened in the comics and how that manifests itself in her when she becomes the Huntress. There is so much in the script that it was so good to play with. We also improvised a lot and figured out who she was in a way, sort of out of the day, you know, with everyone, the way she treats these other women, and all that. A lot was played. So it was sort of going to comics, focusing on the script, but also just letting it fly.

Jurnee Smollett-Bell: Yes. The live action, well, can I call it live action? It is a video game. The Black Canary from Injustice 2. I gained a lot of inspiration, especially for the Canary Cry. It was the first time I saw the Black Canary and that’s how I was introduced to her. So inevitably, when I approached the script or approached the character, I couldn’t shake that version of her. And so it was just a bit in my bones, but I certainly did a lot of research with the strips.

In the comics, Renee Montoya turns into The Question, one of the most iconic DC characters. Do you want your Montoya version to be suitable in the future?

Rosie Perez: Oh, yes. That would be great. I think if I have a certain age, I can add a lot of gravitas to that. As soon as she becomes The Question, it seems that all the youth trauma that she is still holding and betraying the anger from it, is driven out and surrendered with that mask she is putting on … she is just able to break free and fearlessly to be. She is already fearless, but it would be a higher level. That would be great.

The end of the film definitely determines the future of Birds of Prey. Are there any other DC characters you want to work with in the future?

Jurnee Smollett-Bell: There are so many. There are so many that the birds can work with. I love … I mean, we’ve said this clearly, but just like Oracle, Barbara Gordon … there must always be so many, you know … you can bring in Poison Ivy as a bad guy, you can have Lady Shiva. It is an entire world as a wealth of potential.

Mary Elizabeth Winstead: There is a possible crossover with Batman and Catwoman.

Rosie Perez: That’s right.

Jurnee Smollet-Bell: Green Arrow.

Rosie Perez: It can go on and on.

You have worked with Margot Robbie as Harley Quinn in this. Would you be interested in going against her?

Jurnee Smollet-Bell: We talked about it this morning. We said that Poison Ivy and Catwoman could go against the birds. I mean, couldn’t they?

Mary Elizabeth Winstead: They could work together again because Harley’s loyalty is not in one specific place.

Jurnee Smollet-Bell: She wouldn’t betray us that way.

Rosie Perez: What do you mean, she wouldn’t betray us? She does. She leaves us flat. It’s finished.

You can view the full interview below.

Here is the official synopsis for Birds of Prey:

“Have you ever heard about the cop, the songbird, the psychopath, and the mafia princess? Birds of Prey (And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) is a twisted story told by Harley himself, as only Harley can tell. When Gotham’s most nefarious narcissistic villain, Roman Sionis, and his diligent right hand, Zsasz, aimed a target at a young girl named Cass, the city was turned upside down looking for her. The paths of Harley, Huntress, Black Canary and Renee Montoya collide and the unlikely foursome has no choice but to work together to bring down Roman. “

Directed by Cathy Yan from a script written by Bumblebee writer Christina Hodson, Birds of Prey stars Mary Elizabeth Winstead as Huntress, Jurnee Smollett-Bell as Black Canary, Ella Jay Basco as Cassandra Cain, Rosie Perez as Renee Montoya, Chris Messina as Victor Zsasz, Ewan McGregor as Black Mask and Margot Robbie as Harley Quinn. Ali Wong, Robert Catrini and Michael Masini are also cast in non-disclosed roles.

Birds of Prey will be released in theaters on February 7, 2020. Keep up to date with Heroic Hollywood for all the latest news about Birds of Prey, Gotham City Sirens and the future of the DC Extended Universe.

