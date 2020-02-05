‘Birds of Prey’ stars want to collaborate with the wonder woman of Gal Gadot

The cast of Birds of Prey revealed that they would like to see their characters cross with Gal Gadot’s Wonder Woman.

The DC Extended Universe movie series from Warner Bros. will be continued this week with Birds of Prey, only the second entry in the franchise in which women play the lead after Gal Gadot’s record-breaking Wonder Woman. Although the future of how Warner Bros. and DC are planning to continue with any crossovers for the time being unknown, the cast of Birds of Prey seems more than willing to cross paths with the Wonder Woman by Gal Gadot if given the chance.

During an interview with CinePop, the Birds of Prey stars were asked if they wanted the Wonder Woman by Gal Gadot to join the group. In response, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, who portrays Huntress in Birds of Prey, suggested watching their characters fight Gal Wonder’s Wonder Woman:

“I think it should fight with her, right?”

After Black Canary actress Jurnee Smollett-Bell referred in the comics to the crossovers of her character with Wonder Woman, Rosie Perez stated that she would rather be on the same side as Diana of Gad Gadot:

“I love Gal Gadot, and just to be in (the same universe as them). I’d be on her team. “

Perez’s remark seemed to persuade Winstead to reverse her attitude and noted that the Birds of Prey and Wonder Woman of Gal Gadot would probably have some common enemies:

“We would go after the same bad guys, so we would fight together.”

Gal Gadot will again play her role as Diana Prince in the highly anticipated Wonder Woman 1984 by director Patty Jenkins. Full details about the plot of Wonder Woman 1984 are kept hidden, but the film would follow Gal Gadot’s Diana Prince as she enters conflict with a formidable new opponent named Cheetah and Maxwell Lord.

Here is the official synopsis for Birds of Prey:

“Have you ever heard about the cop, the songbird, the psychopath, and the mafia princess? Birds of Prey (And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) is a twisted story told by Harley himself, as only Harley can tell. When Gotham’s most nefarious narcissistic villain, Roman Sionis, and his diligent right hand, Zsasz, aimed a target at a young girl named Cass, the city was turned upside down looking for her. The paths of Harley, Huntress, Black Canary and Renee Montoya collide and the unlikely foursome has no choice but to work together to bring down Roman. “

Directed by Cathy Yan from a script written by Bumblebee writer Christina Hodson, Birds of Prey stars Mary Elizabeth Winstead as Huntress, Jurnee Smollett-Bell as Black Canary, Ella Jay Basco as Cassandra Cain, Rosie Perez as Renee Montoya, Chris Messina as Victor Zsasz, Ewan McGregor as Black Mask and Margot Robbie as Harley Quinn. Ali Wong, Robert Catrini and Michael Masini are also cast in non-disclosed roles.

Birds of Prey will be released in theaters on February 7, 2020.

Source: CinePop

New “Titans” photos show Aqualad and the original team

DC Universe has released eight brand new images from the upcoming fourth episode of the second season of Titans entitled “Aqualad”.

“Aqualad” investigates the dynamics between Dick Grayson / Robin (Brenton Thwaites), Donna Troy / Wonder Girl (Conor Leslie), Hank Hall / Hawk (Alan Ritchson), Dawn Granger / Dove (Minka Kelly) and Garth / Aqualad (Drew Van Acker) and how four years before their close family dynamics developed to make their personal feelings flourish more and more in their work with the arrival of a new villain.

These new images give fans a new look at Drew Van Acker as Aqualad, as well as a few new looks from the original team that are united for action. In particular, we get our best look at how the Aqualad suit translates on-screen into a live action form.

You can view the rest of the gallery for “Aqualad” by clicking on “Next”.

Here is the official summary for season two:

In season 2, after the aftermath of their meeting with Trigon, Dick reforms the titans. Under his supervision in their new home in Titans Tower, Rachel, Gar and Jason Todd train together to sharpen their hero skills and work together as a team. They are accompanied by Hank Hall and Dawn Granger aka Hawk and Dove and Donna Troy aka Wonder Girl. While these original Titans are trying to switch to a regular life, old enemies must come together to take care of unfinished business. And while this family of old and new Titans – including Conner Kent and Rose Wilson – learn to co-exist, the advent of Deathstroke reveals the sins of the old Titans who threaten to tear this new Titans family apart again.

The series plays Brenton Thwaites as Robin / Nightwing, Anna Diop as Starfire, Teagan Croft as Raven and Ryan Potter as Beast Boy. Newcomers to his second-year outing are Joshua Orpin and Esai Morales who play Superboy and Deathstroke respectively, while Chella Man and Chelsea Zhang also joined the cast as Deathstroke’s children Jericho and Ravager. Natalie Gumede has signed up to play Mercy Graves and Game of Thrones star Iain Glen is on board as Bruce Wayne.

Titans season two is now broadcast on DC Universe.

Source: DC Universe