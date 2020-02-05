Birds of Prey spoilers: Reddit’s best Harley Quinn and Joker leaks

Scroll to view more pictures

Warning: bird of prey spoilers ahead. Joker may be an Oscar nominee for 2020, but his girlfriend Harley Quinn is about to hit the box office. If these Birds of Prey spoilers are an indication of this, the fantastic emancipation of a Harley Quinn will end the drought in the box office of the DC universe. Birds of Prey, starring Margot Robbie as Gotham city villain Harley Quinn, is a sequel to the 2016 Suicide Squad.

The film follows Harley as she teams up with DC superheroes Huntress (Mary Elizabeth Winstead) and Black Canary (Jurnee Smollett-Bell) to save Cassandra Cain (the future Batgirl) from Gotham’s crime lord Black Mask. Compared to Suicide Squad, whose share in Rotten Tomatoes is 26 percent, Birds of Prey currently looks promising at 89 percent. The DC cinema universe with Gal Gadots Wonder Woman in 2017, but could Birds of Prey be the next female-made film to save the franchise? We don’t know exactly, but we do know that these spoilers reveal a wild plot from start to finish. As much as we love the Joaquin Phoenix Joker, it’s time for Margot Robbie’s Harley Quinn to stand up and take her rightful place as queen of the DC film universe. Read on about these spoilers.

Birds of prey (and the fantastic emancipation of a Harley Quinn will hit theaters on Friday, February 7th.

Harley and Joker broke up

According to a nameless redditor (so take that with a grain of salt), Harley and Joker split up, which Robbie recently confirmed in an interview on the Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon. The separation throws Harley into a spiral in which she steals a gas tank and accidentally blows up a chemical plant. The act catches the attention of Renee Montoya, who is looking for the black mask.

The film is non-linear

The redditor also reveals that Birds of Prey is out of order, which flashes back and forth in the plot. The Redditor also claims that the film flashes back for a brief second to the story of its origins at every screening.

The black mask tries to kill Harley after killing his driver

Harley is on the bad side of the black mask after killing his driver after the joker breakup, the redditor said. Then Black Mask meets Harley. Fast forward to later in the film, and the Black Masks save Harley from an attack. In return, she agrees to be his new driver and informs Montoya what the black mask is up to.

Harley offers to kidnap Cassandra in exchange for her life

Later in the film, Harley escapes the black mask, but is later caught by him. At this point, he threatens to murder her. In return for her life, Harley offers to find Cassandra, who has swallowed a precious diamond that the black mask desperately wants.

The film is about a diamond

According to Redditor, this diamond is the focus of the film. Cassandra swallowed and the black mask gave half a million dollars in reward to anyone who can find her.

The hunter was the original owner of the diamond

In retrospect, the film reveals that Huntress was the original owner of the diamond. The film reveals that the entire Huntress family was murdered and survived because one of the idiots had helped her put herself to death and take her out of the country. Since then, Huntress has vowed to take revenge on those who killed her family.

There is a post-credits scene about Batman

Post-credits scenes were an integral part of superhero films, and according to this redditor, Birds of Prey is no different. The user claims that the post-credits scene is a Harley voiceover, where she says she knows a secret about Batman. Then the screen goes black. We don’t know what this means, but there could be a possible transition between Robbies Harley and Robert Pattinson’s Batman. (Could be?)

Cassandra kills the black mask

The black mask dies at the end of Birds of Prey after trying to kidnap Cassandra, and she pulls the needle off one of his grenades. Afterwards, Harley saves Cassandra and the black mask is thrown over a pier, where he explodes over the fired grenade.