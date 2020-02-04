‘Birds of Prey’ producers on Harley Quinn, the R Rating & Future of the film

Birds of prey producers Sue Kroll and Bryan Unkeless discuss the R-rating of the film that frees Harley Quinn and the future of the girls.

Cathy Yan’s Birds of robbery opened its doors by being the first R-rated film set within the DC Extended Universe and unleashing the talent behind the project with Harley Quinn. Harley Quinn was introduced in Batman: The Animated Series and since then she has been a staple in the history of DC Comics. Over the years, Harley Quinn has become a little more edgy than she was originally meant to be, so it’s fitting that she finally gets an R-rating for Birds of prey.

After seeing Birds of prey and to witness an R-rated Harley Quinn, Heroic Hollywood had the opportunity to talk to producers Sue Kroll and Bryan Unkeless about how free it was to let go of Harley and the future of the franchise. This is what they had to say during our interview:

This is the first female comic book film from DC Extended Universe. It was also rated with R. What inspired the choice to rate it with R and made you confident enough to go that way?

Bryan Unkeless: Well, it really started with Christina Hudson and Margot Robbie, who just fell in love with these characters. They wanted to make something that was bold and really original and they wanted to push boundaries and make it a fun ride. They wanted no limits. I think it was really about them being a bit unharmed and having a lot of fun telling stories.

Sue Kroll: And if you think about it, I mean Harley, right? She is this sweet psychopath. Our assessment allows her to be the most daring version of herself. So it always felt like it would be an R rating.

Was it free to let go of Harley?

Sue Kroll: I think so. The great thing about this movie and about Harley is that you get to see many different aspects of her behavior. Lots of dimension. Everyone fell in love with Harley and Suicide Squad, but you get to see a softer, messy and nutty version of Harley. But she is also going through her relationship with The Joker. It is actually very moving and emotional. She is always very sweet. So I think it could be a movie that is only devoted to Harley. She is so interesting to watch all the time.

There are many references to the DC Universe. In particular Batman, but there is also a Captain Boomerang reference. Were there any cameos or something that you wanted to record but couldn’t?

Bryan Unkeless: No, not really. I think we were just trying to keep our mind focused on this movie, this story, and doing the best work to tell it. We love DC and have a fan base … all you have to do is go to Comic-Con and see how much it all means for those fans. And we just want to do it with them. So we thought the best way to do it was to really focus on the script we had on hand and do these characters and the good things throughout the process.

Sue Kroll: I always like to nod … to have their aspects of the world. Like Brian said, this is his own thing, but those are nice references.

Birds of Prey is clearly different from any other DC movie that Warner Bros. has released. Were there films that inspired it?

Bryan Unkeless: First of all, they took a page from the comics, right? And there is a daring, heady quality for Harley Quinn but also for the Birds of Prey. all those women have a chip on their shoulder and they are all just fantastic but also flawed. Every time you make a film, you watch other films and adopt stylistic references, but this is really taken from the comics in the first place.

Do you have ideas about where you are going next?

Sue Kroll: Well, we have to go through this release and hope that it works well, but this can go anywhere, I mean, they are such interesting characters, but I think it’s really premature to say. It is such a rich world … hopefully we can play in it.

Bryan Unkeless: I would like to see what Christina’s brilliant brain is doing now.

Here is the official synopsis for Birds of Prey:

“Have you ever heard about the cop, the songbird, the psychopath, and the mafia princess? Birds of Prey (And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) is a twisted story told by Harley himself, as only Harley can tell. When Gotham’s most nefarious narcissistic villain, Roman Sionis, and his diligent right hand, Zsasz, aimed a target at a young girl named Cass, the city was turned upside down looking for her. The paths of Harley, Huntress, Black Canary and Renee Montoya collide and the unlikely foursome has no other choice but to work together to bring down Roman. “

Directed by Cathy Yan from a script written by Bumblebee writer Christina Hodson, Birds of Prey stars Mary Elizabeth Winstead as Huntress, Jurnee Smollett-Bell as Black Canary, Ella Jay Basco as Cassandra Cain, Rosie Perez as Renee Montoya, Chris Messina as Victor Zsasz, Ewan McGregor as Black Mask and Margot Robbie as Harley Quinn. Ali Wong, Robert Catrini and Michael Masini are also cast in non-disclosed roles.

Birds of Prey will be released in theaters on February 7, 2020. Keep up to date with Heroic Hollywood for all the latest news about Harley Quinn, Birds of Prey and the future of the DC Extended Universe.

Batmobile Concept Art reveals different views about the iconic Batman vehicle

After the brief appearance in last week’s episode, concept art for the Batmobile from Titans has been released and it unveils various versions of the iconic vehicle from Batman.

The latest episode of Titans revealed a brief first glance at a new version of the Batmobile while Dick Grayson is in flashback in the Batcave. The final version of the Batmobile in the Titans universe seems to be inspired by Batman 89 and The Animated Series. Concept art has been released and the first designs were apparently inspired by many earlier versions of the Batmobile on various media. You can view the concept art below:

The series continues this week with the episode entitled “Asylum” and you can read the official synopsis below!

When The Messenger (returning guest star REED BIRNEY) reveals that Rachel’s biological mother is alive and is being held captive by the organization in a mysterious psychiatric institution, Rachel is determined to save her. But once inside, the Titans are confronted with their deepest vulnerabilities and fears.

Guestcast: Rachel Nichols as Angela, Reed Birney as The Messenger and Rachel Crawford as a doctor.

The series plays Brenton Thwaites as Richard “Dick” Grayson / Robin, Anna Diop as Koriand’r / Starfire, Teagan Croft as Rachel Roth / Raven and Ryan Potter as Garfield “Gar” Logan / Beast Boy.

Titans is now exclusively available at DC Universe.