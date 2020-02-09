‘Birds of Prey’ flies low on Oscars weekend with lukewarm debut

LOS ANGELES, California. – “Birds of Prey”, the spin-off of the Harley Quinn from DC Comics, made a lukewarm debut in theaters at the weekend, opening in No. 1 but below expectations with $ 33.3 million domestically, according to studio estimates Sunday.

“Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn),” a release from R-rated Warner Bros., arrived in theaters while the star – Margot Robbie – was nominated for an Academy Award for her performance in “Bombshell” and the previous DC movie, the $ 1 billion bustling “Joker,” stands for a leading 11 Oscars.

But despite those lead-ins, “Birds of Prey” came for a rocky landing. It was expected to open around $ 50 million. It also did it abroad, with an estimated $ 48 million in 78 international markets.

Warner bros. said the coronavirus had affected sales in Asia, although in South Korea, where “Birds of Prey” earned $ 1.9 million, it came in second after a local release. “Birds of Prey” has not planned a Chinese release, and “Suicide Squad” has never opened there. Cinemas in the country, the world’s second largest film market, have closed their doors during the corona virus outbreak.

‘Birds of Prey’, the only new broad release of the week, cost around $ 100 million to make. Cathy Yan directs the spin-off “Suicide Squad”, which Robbie also produced. Robbie shines like Quinn, the crazy criminal who is a solo vigilante after splitting with Joker. Reviews were mostly favorable, with a fresh rating of 80% on Rotten Tomatoes. Audience gave it a B-plus CinemaScore.

After three weeks on top of the cash register, “Bad Boys for Life” from Sony Picture fell to second place with $ 12 million in the fourth weekend. The action comedy, which reunites Will Smith and Martin Lawrence, has raised $ 336 million worldwide.

Although analysts predict a down-year for Hollywood at the box office, the success of “Bad Boys for Life” has brought ticket sales to nearly 10% in the first five weeks of 2019, according to data company Comscore.

Prior to the Academy Awards, several nominees filled out their total ticket sales. Universal’s ‘1917’, the World War I film directed by Sam Mendes, raised another $ 9 million in third weekend, good for third place. The film, a favorite for Sunday evening, raised $ 132.5 million in the interior and $ 287.4 million worldwide.

“Knives Out” by Rian Johnson, nominated for the best scenario, added $ 2.4 million, bringing the North American total to $ 158.9 million. Lionsgate confirmed a sequel to the much-praised whodunit earlier this week.

Greta Gerwig’s Louisa May Alcott adaptation ‘Little Women’, rising for six Oscars including the best image, was also in the top 10 with $ 2.3 million. The domestic total of seven weeks is $ 102.7 million. That gives the best image category five $ 100 million films, including ‘1917’, ‘Joker’, ‘Ford v Ferrari’ and ‘Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood’. (Counting overseas sales, “Parasite” has also surpassed $ 100 million.) Netflix has not reported cash register data for its two best participants, “The Irishman” and “Marriage Story.”

Holdovers “Doolittle” ($ 6.7 million in the fourth weekend) and “Jumaji: The Next Level” ($ 5.5 million) complete the top five.

Estimated ticket sales for Friday to Sunday in American and Canadian theaters, according to Comscore.

1. “Birds of Prey”, $ 33.3 million ($ 48 million international).

2. “Bad Boys for Life”, $ 12 million.

3. “1917”, $ 9 million.

4. “Doolittle”, $ 6.7 million.

5. “Jumanji: the next level”, $ 5.5 million.

6. “The Gentlemen,” $ 4.2 million.

7. “Grietje and Hans”, $ 3.5 million.

8. “Knives Out”, $ 2.4 million.

9. “Little Women”, $ 2.3 million.

10. “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker,” $ 2.2 million.

___

Follow AP film writer Jake Coyle on Twitter: http://twitter.com/jakecoyleAP

