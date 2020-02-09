‘Birds of Prey’ does not start at the box office

With “Birds of Prey” everything worked out this weekend. The Warner Bros. and DC film is directed by Harley Quinn, one of the brand’s most popular characters. He has good reviews and there wasn’t much competition from other films at the ticket counter.

However, the “birds of prey” laid an egg at the box office.

The film – titled “Birds of Prey: And the Fantastic Emancipation of a Harley Quinn” – has caught a disappointing $ 33.2 million this weekend at the North American box office. This number was enough to give the film first place, but was less than expected. Sales of the film were forecast to be around $ 45 million. Some industry analysts believe that comic film will bring even more sales.

It’s a bit surprising that “Birds of Prey” didn’t start. The film has a solid 81% on Rotten Tomatoes and plays Margot Robbie as Harley Quinn. Quinn is a comic book icon that boasts a loyal fan base and may not be as well known as other DC superheroes like Batman or Wonder Woman.

“Birds of Prey” was also opened in the middle of a hot phase for DC.

Warner Bros.’s superhero studio stems from the resounding success of “Joker”, which shook records when it opened in October. The film, in which Oscar-nominated Joaquin Phoenix can be seen as Batman nemesis, is the highest-earning film of all time and could be a big winner at Sunday’s Academy Awards. (Warner Bros., like CNN, is part of WarnerMedia.) Other DC films such as “Aquaman” and “Shazam!” Have had success in recent months.

One reason why Birds of Prey may have missed the audience was because it was rated R. The rating hasn’t hurt other superhero films like “Joker” and the “Deadpool” franchise, but the adult-only rating may have hurt Birds of Prey by preventing younger fans from buying a ticket this weekend ,

As disappointing as the opening of the film is, it is not a disaster. Birds of Prey has some time to make money. The rest of the month is still open: “Sonic the Hedgehog” and “The Invisible Man” are the film’s biggest competitions in the coming weeks.

In terms of global transportation, Birds of Prey earned $ 81 million worldwide this weekend.