Birds of prey Director Cathy Yan about the representation and influences of the film

Director Cathy Yan revealed her feelings about the show Birds of prey as well as the films that influenced her during photography.

Birds of prey is the first comic book film that focuses on an all-female superhero team and although that in itself is an achievement, there is a lot of reproduction on camera as well as behind it. In 2015, Margot Robbie became the shepherd for the Harley Quinn niche in the DC Extended Universe by developing a film focused on the Birds of Prey. Margot Robbie brought in Christina Hodson to write the script and Cathy Yan was hired to send the film.

Cathy Yan would become the first Asian-American director to send a comic book film of this size and the show did not stop there. It was later announced that Rosie Perez would play Renee Montoya, Jurnee Smollett-Bell was cast as a race-swapped version of Black Canary and newcomer Ella Jay Basco signed with Cassandra Cain. Birds of prey would continue with a fully female crew and from there we knew that this would be a groundbreaking project for women in the film industry.

While in London for the news of the Birds of Prey, Heroic Hollywood sat down with Cathy Yan to touch her feelings about what the representation of the film means to her. See below what she had to say.

You are the first Asian American woman to run a superhero film, and Birds of PREY was also the first major, fully-female comic book team movie. How does it feel and what does this performance mean for you?

Cathy Yan: It feels pretty good. When we make the film, we only try to make the film, but now with everything, I find it really humiliating. It’s really nice to see how people react to it and see that story really come to life. Of course it’s really an honor.

The film has an R-rating and Harley is definitely an R-rated character. Do you have what you could release?

Cathy Yan: Of course. Absolutely. It was so much fun.

Was there another DC Comics character that you wish you could have recorded?

Cathy Yan: I think we had a lot of characters in this one, so I’m fine. Yes. Did not need another.

Birds of Prey is very different from other DC Comics films. It is very colorful, stylistic. Was there another kind of film that you were inspired by? Whether it is DCU or Marvel or films in general?

Cathy Yan: Yes, certainly. There are many influences for this film. I mean, in terms of just the look and style of it, there’s kind of this combination of Stanley Kubrick’s A Clockwork Orange … and then like the bizarreness and the use of female figures and that kind of 70s look. But we have clearly added a bit more grit and color … and moreover I have always enjoyed the way Baz Luhrmann can do his elevated worlds that create a really beautiful, subtle space. His Romeo and Juliet were also of great influence.

One of the main plot points of the film is the great breakup of Harley with the Joker, but we don’t really see his face in the film. Have you ever thought about reordering erol or not including him at all in the film?

Cathy Yan: The film starts with the breakup and then it’s all about Harley and we just wanted to work with that and whatever we needed him to … just to show that he existed and that one was falling apart, but the film’s focus is definitely not on the Joker.

Would you come back for a sequel?

Cathy Yan: I don’t know. Hopefully. Yes.

The versions of Black Canary, Huntress, Cassandra Cain and Renee Montoya differ greatly from their counterparts in comic books. Did you actually go to the comics for that?

Cathy Yan: Absolutely. Yes. I don’t think they are that different. I think all those characters have been reinterpreted several times in their comic book runs. If you look at the long history of Black Canary, we have taken the color palette of her earlier stuff, and then we clearly took the more rocker chick, fishnet, singing Canary from the later comics of Annie Wu. This film was not based on a specific number or volume of a comic strip, so we were able to get references from all these different places, but their background stories, what they look like, are all inspired by the comics.

Do you want to see the team compete against another team like the Gotham City Sirens at the end of the film?

Cathy Yan: That would be nice. Yeah right.

Here is the official summary for Birds of Prey Cathy Yan:

“Have you ever heard about the cop, the songbird, the psychopath, and the mafia princess? Birds of Prey (And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) is a twisted story told by Harley himself, as only Harley can tell. When Gotham’s most nefarious narcissistic villain, Roman Sionis, and his diligent right hand, Zsasz, aimed a target at a young girl named Cass, the city was turned upside down looking for her. The paths of Harley, Huntress, Black Canary and Renee Montoya collide and the unlikely foursome has no choice but to work together to bring down Roman. “

Directed by Cathy Yan from a script written by Bumblebee writer Christina Hodson, Birds of Prey stars Mary Elizabeth Winstead as Huntress, Jurnee Smollett-Bell as Black Canary, Ella Jay Basco as Cassandra Cain, Rosie Perez as Renee Montoya, Chris Messina as Victor Zsasz, Ewan McGregor as Black Mask and Margot Robbie as Harley Quinn. Ali Wong, Robert Catrini and Michael Masini are also cast in non-disclosed roles.

Birds of Prey will be released in theaters on February 7, 2020. Keep up to date with Heroic Hollywood for all the latest news about Cathy Yan’s Birds of Prey and the future of the DC Extended Universe.

