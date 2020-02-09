‘Birds of Prey’ BTS Photo shows off Mary Elizabeth Winstead’s hunter

A brand new photo behind the scenes from Birds of Prey shows how cool Mary Elizabeth Winstead’s Huntress is.

After months of waiting and teasing from the cast, Birds of Prey finally let go of the world this weekend. One of the greatest views of critics and fans was the Mary Elizabeth Winstead Huntress. Viewers left Birds of Prey and wanted more from Mary Elizabeth Winstead’s Huntress, which is reasonable considering the big screen debut of the character. Furthermore, Mary Elizabeth Winstead would appear in a superhero movie, which would make many fans of the actress happy that Birds of Prey grabbed her.

Now that Birds of Prey is officially in the cinema, photos behind the scenes from the Harley Quinn-led film have started to trickle in. Although all the photos of the Birds of Prey have been interesting behind the scenes, a brand new photo of Mary Elizabeth Winstead as the Huntress gives us a solid look at her makeup. You can view Mary Elizabeth Winstead as Huntress on the Birds of Prey below.

OTHER: The crossbow killer (I am HUNTRESS !!!) from DC_Cinematic

One of the most interesting visual choices that Birds of Prey made was to lean into the art-pop aesthetics of the characters. With such a distinctive design choice, the filmmakers had to try to adjust everything to meet the bill, including something as simple as makeup. Mary Elizabeth Winstead’s hair as Huntress is also a distinctive choice because her style is normally so short. Huntress has much longer hair in the comics, but that look probably didn’t work with Mary Elizabeth Winstead and the vibe that Birds of Prey was looking for.

Did you see the birds of prey of Margot Robbie this weekend? If so, what did you think of Mary Elizabeth Winstead's hunter?

Here is the official synopsis for Birds of Prey:

“Have you ever heard about the cop, the songbird, the psychopath, and the mafia princess? Birds of Prey (And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) is a twisted story told by Harley himself, as only Harley can tell. When Gotham’s most nefarious narcissistic villain, Roman Sionis, and his diligent right hand, Zsasz, aimed a target at a young girl named Cass, the city was turned upside down looking for her. The paths of Harley, Huntress, Black Canary and Renee Montoya collide and the unlikely foursome has no other choice but to work together to bring down Roman. “

Directed by Cathy Yan from a script written by Bumblebee writer Christina Hodson, Birds of Prey stars Mary Elizabeth Winstead as Huntress, Jurnee Smollett-Bell as Black Canary, Ella Jay Basco as Cassandra Cain, Rosie Perez as Renee Montoya, Chris Messina as Victor Zsasz, Ewan McGregor as Black Mask and Margot Robbie as Harley Quinn. Ali Wong, Robert Catrini and Michael Masini are also cast in non-disclosed roles.

Birds of Prey now plays in theaters.

New “Titans” photos show Aqualad and the original team

DC Universe has released eight brand new images from the upcoming fourth episode of the second season of Titans entitled “Aqualad”.

“Aqualad” investigates the dynamics between Dick Grayson / Robin (Brenton Thwaites), Donna Troy / Wonder Girl (Conor Leslie), Hank Hall / Hawk (Alan Ritchson), Dawn Granger / Dove (Minka Kelly) and Garth / Aqualad (Drew Van Acker) and how four years earlier, their close family dynamics developed to make their personal feelings bleed more into their work to be exacerbated by the arrival of a new villain.

These new images give fans a new look at Drew Van Acker as Aqualad, as well as a few new looks from the original team that are united together for action. In particular, we get our best look at how the Aqualad suit translates on-screen into a live action form.

You can view the rest of the gallery for “Aqualad” by clicking on “Next”.

Here is the official summary for season two:

In season 2, after the aftermath of their meeting with Trigon, Dick reforms the titans. Under his supervision in their new home in Titans Tower, Rachel, Gar and Jason Todd train together to sharpen their hero skills and work together as a team. They are accompanied by Hank Hall and Dawn Granger aka Hawk and Dove and Donna Troy aka Wonder Girl. While these original Titans are trying to switch to a regular life, old enemies must come together to take care of unfinished business. And while this family of old and new Titans – including Conner Kent and Rose Wilson – learn to co-exist, the advent of Deathstroke reveals the sins of the old Titans who threaten to tear this new Titans family apart again.

The series plays Brenton Thwaites as Robin / Nightwing, Anna Diop as Starfire, Teagan Croft as Raven and Ryan Potter as Beast Boy. Newcomers to his second-year outing are Joshua Orpin and Esai Morales who play Superboy and Deathstroke respectively, while Chella Man and Chelsea Zhang also joined the cast as Deathstroke’s children Jericho and Ravager. Natalie Gumede has signed up to play Mercy Graves and Game of Thrones star Iain Glen is on board as Bruce Wayne.

Titans season two is now broadcast on DC Universe.

