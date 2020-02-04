Biodiversity Crisis: Scientists warn loss of habitats, pesticides and light pollution that are extinct

Fireflies, of which more than 2,000 species scatter gently in dark corners of the world, face serious threats to their survival due to the impact of humans, a study suggests.

Habitat loss, pesticide use and artificial light are three of the most serious threats to fireflies, with some species at greater risk than others.

The widespread insects are soft beetles that are notable for their enchanting use of bioluminescence during twilight to attract partners or prey.

The health of firefly populations illustrates the impact people have on sensitive ecosystems.

To better understand the threats fireflies are facing, a team led by Professor Sara Lewis of Tufts University, Massachusetts, together with the International Union for the Conservation of Nature, has investigated firefly experts around the world to identify the most prominent survival threats for their locals to assess species.

The research, published in the journal Bioscience, “sounds a warning bell” about the future of insects, focusing on specific threats and the vulnerability of different species in geographic regions.

According to the survey respondents, habitat loss is the main threat to the survival of fireflies in most geographical regions, followed by light pollution and the use of pesticides.

“Many animal species are declining because their habitat is getting smaller,” says Professor Lewis.

“So it was no surprise that habitat loss was considered the biggest threat. Some fireflies are particularly hard hit when their habitat disappears because they need special circumstances to complete their life cycle. A Malaysian firefly (Pteroptyx tener), famous for being synchronized flash displays, for example, is a mangrove specialist. “

Following the destruction of their mangrove habitats, a dramatic decline in this species has recently been observed to make way for palm oil plantations and aquaculture farms.

Light pollution was considered the second most serious threat to fireflies all over the world.

read more

Artificial light at night has grown exponentially in the last century.

“In addition to disrupting natural biorhythms – including our own – light pollution really causes conflicts with fireflies,” said Avalon Owens, co-author of the research paper.

Many fireflies rely on bioluminescence to find and attract their partners, and previous work has shown that too much artificial light can make these exchanges more difficult. Switching to energy-efficient, bright LEDs does not help.

“Brighter is not necessarily better,” Mrs. Owens said.

The firefly experts also said that the widespread use of pesticides in agriculture was another major threat to the survival of fireflies.

Most exposure to insecticides takes place during larval stages, because young fireflies live underground or under water for up to two years.

Insecticides such as organophosphates and neonicotinoids are designed to kill pests, but they also have off-target effects on beneficial insects. Although more research is needed, the evidence suggests that many commonly used insecticides are harmful to fireflies.

The article recognizes previous studies that have quantified the decrease in the firefly population, such as those seen in the tourist-attracting synchronous fireflies of Malaysia and the glowworm Lampyris noctiluca in England.

Numerous anecdotal reports suggest that many other types of fireflies in a wide range of habitats have also recently declined.

“We really need better long-term data on trends in firefly populations. This is a place where civil science efforts such as the Massachusetts Firefly Watch project can really help Audubon, “said Professor Lewis.

The researchers also emphasized risk factors with which they can predict which species are most vulnerable when confronted with threats such as habitat loss or light pollution. For example, females from the Appalachian blue ghost fire (Phausis reticulata) are flying flights.

“So when their habitat disappears, they can’t just go and live somewhere else,” says co-author J Michael Reed, biology professor at Tufts.

Despite the verdict, the researchers remain optimistic about the future of fireflies.

“Here in the US we are lucky to have some robust species, such as the Big Dipper fireflies (Photinus pyralis),” said Professor Lewis.

“Those guys can survive almost anywhere, and they’re beautiful too.”

By highlighting these threats and evaluating the conservation status of firefly species around the world, researchers are trying to preserve the magic lights of fireflies for future generations to enjoy.

“Our goal is to make this knowledge available to land managers, policy makers and firefly fans everywhere,” said co-author Sonny Wong of the Malaysian Nature Society.

“We want to ensure that fireflies continue to illuminate our nights for a very long time.”

.