No wonder Billy PorterFind the Grammys on Sunday we were shocked!

The Pose star has earned a reputation for rocking out redish red carpet outfits, from gilded wings to Meet the Gala in massive hats on Emmy, but last night’s episode might still be our favorite.

And over it, we are not alone!

Speaking to the Vanity Fair leading up to the award show, the 50-year-old explained that she didn’t feel she needed to individually look past her jawbone, but just keep it fresh for the future:

“It’s not a competition. We do it for fun. The minute that’s not fun is the minute I try to do it. It’s not about leadership, it’s not about pressure, it’s not about anything.”

And about the design of his epic hat, the star added:

“This design is a great compromise. It’s a reveal. The crystal curtain stays open, unless you can get on my nerves and then shut up right away!

Porter’s appearance was designed by Baja East creative director Scott Studenberg, and featured over 70,000 Preciosa crystals. The crystal fringe – possible by SmoothTechnology – The custom pieces are designed by Sarah Sokol Millinia also in collaboration with Baja East. He finished looking at Alexis Bittar jewelry, a Judith Leiber handbags, and custom Coach boots.

Ch-ch-check the entire ensemble (below):

Disco lampshade chic! / (c) Adriana M. Barraza / WENN

For those who don’t know, the topper is actually inspired by another red carpet danger: Billie Eilish. As you may recall, the 18 year old wore a Burberry bonnet to American Music Awards in November, and Billy is a huge fan! Stylist Sam Ratelle (controlling the motorized fringe on Sunday) explained to VF:

“Billy and Billie Eillish had a great moment on the red carpet at the (American Music Awards) where they both gave their hats to each other. Billie was wearing a Victorian inspired beekeeper bonnet with netting covering her face. .After the event, Billy joked that he loved how he looked but after 30 years of working in Hollywood, ‘I can see my face!’

Not only did her look inspire us to take more risks with our own fashion choices, but it also sparked a TON of memes. Here are some of the best:

(Photo by Adriana M. Barraza / WENN.)