Billy Porter wowles in a golden couture ensemble

Billy Porter stunned the crowd at the Academy Awards and his long-awaited red carpet arrived in a golden, tailor-made couture ensemble.

One of the first arrivals at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles, the Pose star shared a photo on social media with details about every element of his dazzling outfit.

The Porter dress, with a golden feathered torso and a printed skirt, was made by English fashion designer Giles Deacon, while his custom heeled shoes were designed by Jimmy Choo.

Download the new Independent Premium app

Share the whole story, not just the headlines

Download now

Porter, known for his tailoring arts on the red carpet, received several rave reviews from fans in awe for his Oscars look.

“Petition to make Billy Porter the new # Oscars statue,” tweeted one person, emphasizing the similarity between the actor’s outfit and the golden Academy Awards figurine.

Billy Porter at the 2020 Academy Awards (Getty Images)

‘Billy Porter is breathtaking with this one. Great, “another person wrote.

Last year Porter made his mark on the red carpet of Oscars in a striking Christian tuxedo coat by Siriano.

A few months later, the 50-year-old The Sunday Time Style said that he “should have been wearing this f *** ing dress 20 years ago”.

left

Made with Sketch.

Turn right

Made with Sketch.

1/34

Jordan Strauss / Invision / AP

2/34

Jordan Strauss / Invision / AP

3/34 Janelle Monae

The singer had a Cinderella moment on the red carpet and wore an extravagant, unique, silver ball gown, designed with a matching cap.

Jordan Strauss / Invision / AP

4/34 Olivia Colman

Colman, who won the best actress Oscar last year for her performance in The favorite, attended the Academy Awards this year in a navy cut-out velvet dress complete with a train.

AFP via Getty Images

5/34 James Corden and Julia Carey

Corden attended the award ceremony in a black tuxedo, while his wife, Julia Carey, put on a silver, decorated dress with a royal blue belt.

Jordan Strauss / Invision / AP

6/34 Noah Baumbach and Greta Gerwig

Little women Director Gerwig wore a strapless, khaki dress on the red carpet while her partner, Wedding story Director Baumbach, was dressed in a black suit.

AFP via Getty Images

7/34 Oscar Isaac and Elvira Lind

The Star Wars for the occasion an actor put on a black suit, while his wife, director and producer Elvira Lind brightened the red carpet in a sun-yellow, layered dress.

AFP via Getty Images

8/34 Kelly Marie Tran

The Star Wars favorite chose a black strapless dress, designed with blue floral details on the top.

Jordan Strauss / Invision / AP

9/34 Julia Louis-Dreyfus

The Veep star contrasted with the red carpet in a navy dress, accessorising with a striking diamond necklace.

Jordan Strauss / Invision / AP

10/34 Gerard Butler

The actor posed on the red carpet and wore a slender navy suit.

AP

11/34 Billie Eilish

The singer is amazed on the red carpet in a white Chanel ensemble, complete with lace gloves.

Richard Shotwell / Invision / AP

12/34 Laura Dern

The nominated Oscar opted for a light pink song with black details on the top, accessorising with modest jewels.

AFP via Getty Images

13/34 Mindy Kaling

The Late at night star attended the Academy Awards in a bright marigold one shoulder dress with pleated detail.

AFP via Getty Images

14/34 America Ferrera

The Ugly Betty actor looked royal in a deep red, floor-length dress, accessorising with a golden headband.

Richard Shotwell / Invision / AP

15/34 Gam Wichayanee

The Thai singer looked every inch on a red carpet on the red carpet and wore a beautiful, off-shoulder, ombre, chiffon dress.

REUTERS

16/34 Anthony Ramos and Jasmine Cephas Jones

The actors, who both played the lead in the original Broadway production of Hamilton, made for a stylish pair on the red carpet, Ramos in a white and black ensemble and shoes with studs, and Jones in a black dress with blouse with sleeves.

REUTERS

17/34 Cap Feldstein

The Smart book star brought a touch of old-fashioned glamor in a white and black flower dress, her hair styled in classic waves.

Jordan Strauss / Invision / AP

18/34 Billy Porter

Billy Porter arrived on the red carpet in a combination of skirt and top.

Getty Images

19/34 Tonya Lewis Lee and Spike Lee

Tonya Lewis Lee attended the Oscars in a white dress alongside filmmaker Spike Lee, who opted for a purple suit with yellow details.

Getty Images

20/34 Kaitlyn Dever

The Smart book actor radiated glamor in a red, decorated, strapless dress.

Jordan Strauss / Invision / AP

21/34 Vanessa Nadal and Lin-Manuel Miranda

Hamilton maker Lin-Manuel Miranda looked chic in a black tuxedo, while his wife, lawyer Vanessa Nadal, contrasted in a white, decorated dress.

Jordan Strauss / Invision / AP

22/34 Caitriona Balfe

The Irish actor made a bold entrance to the red carpet and wore a black fishtail dress designed with a pure, pink top and bow.

AFP via Getty Images

23/34 Sigourney Weaver

Sigourney Weaver attended the Oscars in a green dress with long sleeves and a matching clutch.

Getty Images

24/34 Chrissy Metz

Chrissy Metz attended the Oscars in a pillar-red dress.

Getty Images

25/34 Regina King

Regina King chose a light pink structured dress for the Oscars.

AFP via Getty Images

26/34 Julia Butters

Julia Butters also opted for a pink outfit, arrived on the red carpet in a dress with long sleeves and a matching pink bag.

Getty Images

27/34 Idina Menzel

Idina Menzel also went with a pink theme and arrived on the red carpet in a strapless fuchsia dress.

Getty Images

28/34 Ryan Piers Williams and America Ferrera

America Ferrera chose a red dress for the red carpet and accessorized with a headband. Ryan Piers opted for a simple black tuxedo.

Getty Images

29/34 Zazie Beetz

Zazie Beetz chose a strapless black dress for the Oscars.

EPA

30/34 Kerri Higuchi and John Cho

Kerri Higuchi chose a black and silver dress for the red carpet, while John Cho opted for a burnt orange suit.

Getty Images

31/34 Robin Roberts

Robin Roberts arrived on the red carpet in a sparkling green one-shoulder dress.

EPA

32/34 George MacKay

George MacKay opted for a simple tuxedo for the 92nd annual Oscars.

EPA

33/34 Norwegian singer-songwriter Aurora

Aurora arrived at the Oscars in a light green ensemble with red accents.

AFP via Getty Images

34/34 Kelly Ripa

Kelly Ripa arrived on the red carpet in a black structured dress with one shoulder.

Jordan Strauss / Invision / AP

1/34

Jordan Strauss / Invision / AP

2/34

Jordan Strauss / Invision / AP

3/34 Janelle Monae

The singer had a Cinderella moment on the red carpet and wore an extravagant, unique, silver ball gown, designed with a matching cap.

Jordan Strauss / Invision / AP

4/34 Olivia Colman

Colman, who won the best actress Oscar last year for her performance in The favorite, attended the Academy Awards this year in a navy cut-out velvet dress complete with a train.

AFP via Getty Images

5/34 James Corden and Julia Carey

Corden attended the award ceremony in a black tuxedo, while his wife, Julia Carey, put on a silver, decorated dress with a royal blue belt.

Jordan Strauss / Invision / AP

6/34 Noah Baumbach and Greta Gerwig

Little women Director Gerwig wore a strapless, khaki dress on the red carpet while her partner, Wedding story Director Baumbach, was dressed in a black suit.

AFP via Getty Images

7/34 Oscar Isaac and Elvira Lind

The Star Wars for the occasion an actor put on a black suit, while his wife, director and producer Elvira Lind brightened the red carpet in a sun-yellow, layered dress.

AFP via Getty Images

8/34 Kelly Marie Tran

The Star Wars favorite chose a black strapless dress, designed with blue floral details on the top.

Jordan Strauss / Invision / AP

9/34 Julia Louis-Dreyfus

The Veep star contrasted with the red carpet in a navy dress, accessorising with a striking diamond necklace.

Jordan Strauss / Invision / AP

10/34 Gerard Butler

The actor posed on the red carpet and wore a slender navy suit.

AP

11/34 Billie Eilish

The singer is amazed on the red carpet in a white Chanel ensemble, complete with lace gloves.

Richard Shotwell / Invision / AP

12/34 Laura Dern

The nominated Oscar opted for a light pink song with black details on the top, accessorising with modest jewels.

AFP via Getty Images

13/34 Mindy Kaling

The Late at night star attended the Academy Awards in a bright marigold one shoulder dress with pleated detail.

AFP via Getty Images

14/34 America Ferrera

The Ugly Betty actor looked royal in a deep red, floor-length dress, accessorising with a golden headband.

Richard Shotwell / Invision / AP

15/34 Gam Wichayanee

The Thai singer looked every inch on a red carpet on the red carpet and wore a beautiful, off-shoulder, ombre, chiffon dress.

REUTERS

16/34 Anthony Ramos and Jasmine Cephas Jones

The actors, who both played the lead in the original Broadway production of Hamilton, made for a stylish pair on the red carpet, Ramos in a white and black ensemble and shoes with studs, and Jones in a black dress with blouse with sleeves.

REUTERS

17/34 Cap Feldstein

The Smart book star brought a touch of old-fashioned glamor in a white and black flower dress, her hair styled in classic waves.

Jordan Strauss / Invision / AP

18/34 Billy Porter

Billy Porter arrived on the red carpet in a combination of skirt and top.

Getty Images

19/34 Tonya Lewis Lee and Spike Lee

Tonya Lewis Lee attended the Oscars in a white dress alongside filmmaker Spike Lee, who opted for a purple suit with yellow details.

Getty Images

20/34 Kaitlyn Dever

The Smart book actor radiated glamor in a red, decorated, strapless dress.

Jordan Strauss / Invision / AP

21/34 Vanessa Nadal and Lin-Manuel Miranda

Hamilton maker Lin-Manuel Miranda looked chic in a black tuxedo, while his wife, lawyer Vanessa Nadal, contrasted in a white, decorated dress.

Jordan Strauss / Invision / AP

22/34 Caitriona Balfe

The Irish actor made a bold entrance to the red carpet and wore a black fishtail dress designed with a pure, pink top and bow.

AFP via Getty Images

23/34 Sigourney Weaver

Sigourney Weaver attended the Oscars in a green dress with long sleeves and a matching clutch.

Getty Images

24/34 Chrissy Metz

Chrissy Metz attended the Oscars in a pillar-red dress.

Getty Images

25/34 Regina King

Regina King chose a light pink structured dress for the Oscars.

AFP via Getty Images

26/34 Julia Butters

Julia Butters also opted for a pink outfit, arrived on the red carpet in a dress with long sleeves and a matching pink bag.

Getty Images

27/34 Idina Menzel

Idina Menzel also went with a pink theme and arrived on the red carpet in a strapless fuchsia dress.

Getty Images

28/34 Ryan Piers Williams and America Ferrera

America Ferrera chose a red dress for the red carpet and accessorized with a headband. Ryan Piers opted for a simple black tuxedo.

Getty Images

29/34 Zazie Beetz

Zazie Beetz chose a strapless black dress for the Oscars.

EPA

30/34 Kerri Higuchi and John Cho

Kerri Higuchi chose a black and silver dress for the red carpet, while John Cho opted for a burnt orange suit.

Getty Images

31/34 Robin Roberts

Robin Roberts arrived on the red carpet in a sparkling green one-shoulder dress.

EPA

32/34 George MacKay

George MacKay opted for a simple tuxedo for the 92nd annual Oscars.

EPA

33/34 Norwegian singer-songwriter Aurora

Aurora arrived at the Oscars in a light green ensemble with red accents.

AFP via Getty Images

34/34 Kelly Ripa

Kelly Ripa arrived on the red carpet in a black structured dress with one shoulder.

Jordan Strauss / Invision / AP

Click here to stay on top of the best dressed stars on the red carpet of this year’s Oscars.

.