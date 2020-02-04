Billy Porter offers LGBTQ State of the Union

For the second year in a row Billy Porter has offered a kind of counterpoint to the State of the Union address of President Donald Trump with his ‘LGBTQ State of the Union’.

But while Trump praised the power of his presidency, his economy, and the union in general, Porter looked much more gloomy at the current state of affairs in America. Just hours before Trump’s speech, Porter nevertheless emphasized that the “battered” nation is far from broken. “

“Our nation is facing one of the biggest crises of my life,” he said, referring to the Trump presidency in this election year. “But this year you and I have the chance to correct the course.”

He added that “our nation has survived the first term of Donald Trump, but who should say what a different term would do with this country, democracy and truly the whole world.”

He then broke what the first-term survival looked like for the LGBTQ community, including Trump banning transgender people from serving in the army and scrapping funding for homeless trans-individuals, and supporting initiatives that make healthcare professionals “gay.” able to discriminate ‘based on their’ conscience ‘.

He pointed out that 2019 is “the deadliest year recorded for transgender Americans,” and added that “this horrific violence against transgender people, disproportionately affecting trans women, is nothing less than an epidemic.” He added that, according to the FBI, violence through hate crimes has reached a high point in 16 years.

And then there are all the federal judges Trump has placed in office during his first three years “whose influence will be felt long after Trump has left office,” Porter said.

And this does not only affect the LGBTQ community, according to Porter, who said that we are living in an era where truth is being attacked, white supremacy is normalized and women’s reproductive rights are being attacked again.

But it is not all bad, because Porter completed his statement with a look at the ongoing positive social changes. If national policies do not support the LGBTQ community, it is at least encouraging to know that a growing number of ordinary people on the ground are showing more empathy, openness and acceptance than ever before.

“Every act of kindness is a battle against cruelty. Every act of empathy is a battle against intolerance. Every act of courage is a battle against cowardly self-interest, and every act of love is a battle against hatred,” Porter said. “We have a tough fight against us, but I know we can win.”

