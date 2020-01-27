Billy Porter is a disco dream at the Tonight's Grammy Awards

Billy Porter is known for his exaggerated, ultra-modern red carpet looks and his look for today’s Grammy Awards was no different.

According to Porter, Baja East’s Scott Studenberg designed the teal, shiny suit. It has all the glamor associated with the black church and it also has the glamor of the disco era.

Porter was designed by Sam Rattelle, who was partially inspired by teenage queen Billie Eilish.

“Billy and Billie Eilish had a lovely moment on the red carpet at the (American Music Awards) where they raved about each other’s hats,” Rattelle told Vanity Fair. “Billie was wearing a Victorian-inspired beekeeping hood with a mesh covering her face.” Porter took his hat game to the next level by motorizing the details. Sarah Sokol Millinery designed the hat and Smooth Technology got things moving.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 26: Billy Porter attends the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards at Staples Center on January 26, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Steve Granitz / WireImage)

The cherry on top were the shimmering boots with the thick heels.

“I mean, it’s like Elton John and Selena had a baby playing peekaboo in Clydesdale,” said Rattelle. But Billy pretends he’s just casually strolling through whole foods. “We love a good flex.

Check out Porter’s details below.

TOPICS: Mode Baja East Billy Porter Mode Grammy Awards Grammys 2020