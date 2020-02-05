Billy Porter attacks Trump with ‘State of the LGBTQ Union’

Actor Billy Porter has shared a message of optimism with the United States, hours before Donald Trump would step on stage to give the state of the Union.
The “Pose” actor said in the address that his second “LGBTQ state of the Union” was that the movement for equality and civil rights is strong even if it is still under attack.
“Last year I told you the state of our union was strong,” Porter said. “And although it is certainly damaged, our union is far from broken.”
Download the new Independent Premium app
Share the whole story, not just the headlines
Download now
“So far, our nation has survived the first term of Donald Trump,” he continued. “But who should say what another term would do to this country, democracy and really the whole world?”
“The fate of the entire country is in balance,” he said later in the speech. “It sounds dramatic, but if it’s not time for drama, child, when is it?”
left
Made with Sketch.
Turn right
Made with Sketch.
1/22 The “sarcastic” blows of Nancy Pelosi stole the thunder of Trump
For many, the President’s speech was overshadowed by the applause of Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi after his call for political unity, which many interpreted as “sarcastic”
AFP / Getty
2/22 Trump gives an ominous threat to investigations as he rages against immigration and abortion
In a speech by the State of the Union calling on Washington to put aside “revenge, resistance, and retribution,” Donald Trump was accused of expressing a veiled threat over the investigation that followed his government.
“An economic miracle is taking place in the United States – and the only thing that can stop this is foolish wars, political or ridiculous partisan investigations,” Trump said
AFP / Getty
3/22
Congress women, dressed in white as a tribute to the women’s movement, pose for a photo on arrival
AFP / Getty images
4/22
The 72-year-old recalled American performance and celebrated the moon landing while astronaut Buzz Aldrin watched from the audience and announced Europe’s liberation from the Nazis
AFP / Getty
5/22
He also led the Chamber of the House in singing a happy birthday to a Holocaust survivor with First Lady Melania Trump. “Together we represent the most extraordinary nation in history. What are we going to do with this moment? How will we be remembered?” Said Mr. Trump
Getty
6/22
Congressman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez – dressed in white in an act of solidarity with other women – refused to join a standing ovation for Donald Trump despite his alleged call for “unity”
Reuters
7/22
The president went through a litany of problems with crossover appeal, including improving infrastructure, reducing the cost of prescription drugs and fighting childhood cancer
Getty
8/22
Republican Veronica Escobar responds when President Trump claims that El Paso, Texas, has become safer due to a wall along the border with Mexico
Reuters
9/22
Although no one works at the White House Office of National AIDS Policy and dismissed his HIV Advisory Board last year, Mr. Trump promised to inject money to stop the spread of the disease in America by 2030.
Getty Images
10/22
“Scientific breakthroughs have brought a once-distant dream within reach,” the president said. “Together we will defeat Aids in America and beyond,” he said
Reuters
11/22
Trump led the room in singing happy birthday to a Holocaust survivor with First Lady Melania
Reuters
12/22
He also appealed to his political base, both with his harsh rhetoric about immigration and a call to Congress to pass legislation to ban the “late abortion of children”
EPA
13/22
Women from both political parties tonight wore white clothing on behalf of the Democratic Womens Working Group to honor the legacy of women’s suffrage in the United States
AFP / Getty
14/22
He devoted much of his speech to foreign policy, another area where Republicans have increasingly distanced themselves from the White House
EPA
15/22
Trump greets the president of the Nancy Pelosi house, alongside vice president Mike Pence
AFP / Getty
16/22
American first lady Melania Trump (left) with Grace Eline and Joshua Trump, special guests of President Donald Trump
AFP / Getty
17/22
Trump announced details of a second meeting with Kim Jong Un from North Korea, who outlined a summit in Vietnam from 27 February
AFP / Getty
18/22
“If I hadn’t been elected President of the United States, I think we would be in a major war with North Korea now,” he said
AFP / Getty
19/22
Getty
20/22
Justices Supreme Court John Roberts, Elena Kagan and Neil Gorsuch laugh
AFP / Getty
21/22
President Trump greets lawmakers after delivering his second State of the Union speech
EPA
22/22
Independent senator from Vermont Bernie Sanders holds his notes
EPA
1/22 The “sarcastic” blows of Nancy Pelosi stole the thunder of Trump
For many, the President’s speech was overshadowed by the applause of Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi after his call for political unity, which many interpreted as “sarcastic”
AFP / Getty
2/22 Trump gives an ominous threat to investigations as he rages against immigration and abortion
In a speech by the State of the Union calling on Washington to put aside “revenge, resistance, and retribution,” Donald Trump was accused of expressing a veiled threat over the investigation that followed his government.
“An economic miracle is taking place in the United States – and the only thing that can stop this is foolish wars, political or ridiculous partisan investigations,” Trump said
AFP / Getty
3/22
Congress women, dressed in white as a tribute to the women’s movement, pose for a photo on arrival
AFP / Getty images
4/22
The 72-year-old recalled American performance and celebrated the moon landing while astronaut Buzz Aldrin watched from the audience and announced Europe’s liberation from the Nazis
AFP / Getty
5/22
He also led the Chamber of the House in singing a happy birthday to a Holocaust survivor with First Lady Melania Trump. “Together we represent the most extraordinary nation in history. What are we going to do with this moment? How will we be remembered?” Said Mr. Trump
Getty
6/22
Congressman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez – dressed in white in an act of solidarity with other women – refused to join a standing ovation for Donald Trump despite his alleged call for “unity”
Reuters
7/22
The president went through a litany of problems with crossover appeal, including improving infrastructure, reducing the cost of prescription drugs and fighting childhood cancer
Getty
8/22
Republican Veronica Escobar responds when President Trump claims that El Paso, Texas, has become safer due to a wall along the border with Mexico
Reuters
9/22
Although no one works at the White House Office of National AIDS Policy and dismissed his HIV Advisory Board last year, Mr. Trump promised to inject money to stop the spread of the disease in America by 2030.
Getty Images
10/22
“Scientific breakthroughs have brought a once-distant dream within reach,” the president said. “Together we will defeat Aids in America and beyond,” he said
Reuters
11/22
Trump led the room in singing happy birthday to a Holocaust survivor with First Lady Melania
Reuters
12/22
He also appealed to his political base, both with his harsh rhetoric about immigration and a call to Congress to pass legislation to ban the “late abortion of children”
EPA
13/22
Women from both political parties tonight wore white clothing on behalf of the Democratic Womens Working Group to honor the legacy of women’s suffrage in the United States
AFP / Getty
14/22
He devoted much of his speech to foreign policy, another area where Republicans have increasingly distanced themselves from the White House
EPA
15/22
Trump greets the president of the Nancy Pelosi house, alongside vice president Mike Pence
AFP / Getty
16/22
American first lady Melania Trump (left) with Grace Eline and Joshua Trump, special guests of President Donald Trump
AFP / Getty
17/22
Trump announced details of a second meeting with Kim Jong Un from North Korea, who outlined a summit in Vietnam from 27 February
AFP / Getty
18/22
“If I hadn’t been elected President of the United States, I think we would be in a major war with North Korea now,” he said
AFP / Getty
19/22
Getty
20/22
Justices Supreme Court John Roberts, Elena Kagan and Neil Gorsuch laugh
AFP / Getty
21/22
President Trump greets lawmakers after delivering his second State of the Union speech
EPA
22/22
Independent senator from Vermont Bernie Sanders holds his notes
EPA
The address was streamed live on YouTube, Faebook and Twitter for the logo of the LGBTQ brand, which is owned by ViacomCBS.
view more
During the 8-minute speech, the actor stood in front of a glass stage, flanked on either side by a gay pride flag and an American flag.
The address of Porter is just one of the many alternative speeches by the State of the Union that will be given on Tuesday before and after the President’s speech.
The Democratic Party also offers an alternative that will be provided by the governor of Michigan, Gretchen Whitmer.
Bernie Sanders is also expected to provide a response.
.