Billionaire Bezos buys property for $ 165 million: report

Billionaire Amazon boss Jeff Bezos bought a property in the Los Angeles area for $ 165 million, setting a new record for the region, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday.

Bezos bought the Warner Estate from media mogul David Geffen, according to the journal.

The deal was said to have surpassed a record last year in Los Angeles when Lachlan Murdoch paid around $ 150 million for a Bel Air property that featured in “The Beverly Hillbillies,” a 1960s television program was see.

The Warner Estate spans 3.6 hectares in Beverly Hills. It is a Georgian-style complex with a floor that once belonged to Napoleon, guest houses, a tennis court and a 9-hole golf course.

It was originally built in the 1930s by the late Jack Warner, the former President of Warner Brothers, the journal reported.

Bezos, valued at over $ 110 billion, launched the Internet giant Amazon and is considered the richest person in the world.

Amazon has expanded from its original mission as an online retailer and is now a major force in cloud computing. The digital assistant Alexa has been integrated into thousands of consumer products and the company operates one of the largest streaming video services.

Bezos also owns The Washington Post.

