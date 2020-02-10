Billie Eilish’s reactions to Oscars performances inspire memes

Pop Icon Billie Eilish was able to take the stage at the Oscars last night and perform The Beatles song “Yesterday” for the In Memoriam homage. While she delivered a solid performance on the show, it was her live reactions to multiple performers that really intrigued people on social media and viewers at home.

Detroit legend and 8-mile star Eminem rapped one of his most famous songs, “Lose Yourself”. Eminem was nominated for best songwriter in 2003, but was never able to perform the song at the awards ceremony. Seventeen years later he finally got the green light.

100 celebrities who died in 2019 – TRIBUTE SLIDESHOW

Eilish, who was eleven months old at the time the song was released, can be seen here that she doesn’t enjoy the performance as much as the older people around her.

I’m Billie 😏🤔 pic.twitter.com/7VCYNQWGKZ

– Sally Holmes (@sallyholmes), February 10, 2020

When I was growing up in the late 1990s, my parents forced me to listen to incredibly old artists like Hootie & The Blowfish or Nickelback. I personally understand Billie Eilish’s confusion here, but Twitter users didn’t understand Eilish’s “disrespect” towards the legendary rap artist so well.

Ok, Billie Eilish watches lost during Eminem’s Academy Awards. She needs a musical education (and so that she doesn’t always look the way it stinks). I know she is young, but come on! It is Eminem!

– Margaret Ransom (@MargaretDammit), February 10, 2020

Although Eilish isn’t all alone during the rapper appearance. Irishman Martin Scorsese was also unimpressed throughout the fiasco.

martin scorsese billie eilish

🤝

Hate Eminems

Performance pic.twitter.com/83GMZD9z8q

– wa-kween phoenix (@lokiposts) February 10, 2020

When Maya Rudolph and Kristen Wiig gave a fantastic performance last night when the two Saturday Night Live alumni banded together to give a humorous monologue about the acting before receiving the award for best costume design and best production design.

During her monologue you can see Eilish looking confused after mixed reactions on Twitter.

Okay, but Billie Eilish’s reaction to Maya Rudolph and Kristen Wiig singing at #TheOscars ars pic.twitter.com/S8AmXKuVLj

– Mitchy (@ Mitch_Thomas10) February 10, 2020

I will NOT stand for Billie Eilish to make this crappy brat face while Maya Rudolph and Kristen Wiig sing an acapella costume design medley

– Brad Walsh (@ BradWalsh) February 10, 2020

Regardless of whether their faces were intentional or not, it’s worth noting that Eilish has Tourette syndrome and may have responded to tics.