Billie Eilish’s mother was a voice actor in the Mass Effect franchise

If you played Mass Effect 2 or 3, chances are you met the character of Billie Eilish and maybe even told her.

Well, keep it among the interesting things I learned today. I’m sure you all know who Billie Eilish is.

For those who may not be aware of the latest music, just search for the song “Bad Guy.” Anyway, Billie Eilish is an award-winning singer and songwriter. But what you may not know is that her mother, Maggie Baird, is actually a voice actor for video games.

That’s right, and she actually played roles in quite a few big games that you probably played. The nice fact comes from Guild Wars 2 composer Maclain Diemer, who added that Baird gave the voice for Samara, the justicar, in Mass Effect 2 and 3.

For those who have not yet played the game, Samara is an asari justicar who joins your crew. If you are on the side of morality, you have the option to romanticize her, so add “I have romance Billie Eilish’s mom” jokes.

A quick glance at its history also reveals that Baird has been a voice actor for games since 1999, where she played a role in Battlezone II: Combat Commander. She has also spoken in 2004 EverQuest II, 2005 Rogue Galaxy, 2006’s Saints Row, 2008’s Saints Row 2 and 2013’s Lightning Returns: Final Fantasy XIII. However, Samara seems to have been her biggest performance so far.

In addition to voice acting in video games, it seems that Maggie Baird is primarily an actor for film and television. She has appeared in some pretty large TV shows, including Bones, Days of Our Lives, Curb Your Enthusiasm, The X-Files and The West Wing.

Her resume for film is a bit lighter, but she writes and co-produces 2013’s Life Inside Out. Baird has also edited the video clip of her daughter Billie Eilish for ‘Six Feet Under’, which was released in 2016.

Next: Has BioWare just referred to a remaster of Mass Effect trilogy?

Although Maggie Baird does not seem to be full of playing speech in video games, it is still pretty cool that the mother of one of the biggest music celebrities has played a role in the industry. You can follow her here on Twitter.