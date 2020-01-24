TO UPDATE: Billie has made a self-directed video for “Everything I wanted” in which FINNEAS is involved. She spoke about the visual in a press release. “My brother and I wrote this song about each other and wanted to create a picture that emphasized that we would be there for each other in every way,” she said. “This is the second video that I directed. We worked so hard for hours. I love it, I hope you do too.”

Billie impresses with the debut LP “IF WE ALL SLEEP, WHERE DO WE GO?”

Billie Eilish is returning tonight (November 13th) with her first new single since she released her debut album “When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?” published. And given her aesthetics, it seems reasonably fitting that she was inspired by a nightmare. “I literally had a dream in which I killed myself and nobody cared, and all of my best friends and people I worked with came out publicly and said, ‘Oh, we never liked them.’ “Told old Annie Mac in an interview with BBC Radio 1.

The “Bad Guy” hit maker then sat down to “write everything I wanted” with her brother FINNEAS as a way to process the experience. “I had a dream, I got everything I wanted,” Billie begins the song about soft synths. “Not what you would think, and if I’m honest, it could have been a nightmare.” However, she draws consolation from the close bond she has with her sibling: “They say, ‘As long as I’m here, nobody can hurt you.’ It will be interesting to see whether this is an independent single or the first taste of Billie’s second LP is.

Listen to the scary yet comforting “everything I wanted”.

