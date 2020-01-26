(CNN) – The 62 Entrega Anual de los Grammy llevó a cabo este domingo en Los Ángeles.

A continuation, a list of managers in the main categories. The complete list of más from 80 categories can be found on Grammy.com.

GRABACIÓN DEL AÑO

“Hey, mom”, Bon Iver

“Bad Guy”, Billie Eilish * GANADOR

“7 rings”, Ariana Grande

“Hard Place”, S.E.R.

“Speak”, Khalid

“Old Town Road”, Lil Nas X and Billy Ray Cyrus

“The truth hurts”, Lizzo

“Sunflower”, Post Malone & Swae Lee

ÁLBUM DEL AÑO

“I, I” – Bon Iver

“Norman F *** ing Rockwell”, Lana Del Rey

“When we all fall asleep, where do we go?” Billie Eilish * GANADOR

“Thank you U, then”, Ariana Grande

“I knew her”, H.E.R.

“7”, Lil Nas X

“Because I love you”, Lizzo

“Father of the Bride”, Vampire Weekend

CANCIÓN DEL AÑO

“Always remember us this way”, Natalie Hemby, Lady Gaga, Hillary Lindsey and Lori McKenna

“Bad Guy”, Billie Eilish O’Connell and Finneas O’Connell * GANADOR

“Bring My Flowers Now”, Brandi Carlile, Phil Hanseroth, Tim Hanseroth and Tanya Tucker

“Hard Place”, Ruby Amanfu, Sam Ashworth, D. Arcelious Harris, H.E.R. & Rodney Jerkins

“Lover”, Taylor Swift

“Norman F *** ing Rockwell”, Jack Antonoff and Lana Del Rey

“Someone You Love”, Tom Barnes, Lewis Capaldi, Pete Kelleher, Benjamin Kohn and Sam Roman

“The Truth Hurts”, Steven Cheung, Eric Frederic, Melissa Jefferson and Jesse Saint John

MEJOR ARTISTA NUEVO

Black cougars

Billie Eilish * GANADOR

Lil Nas X

Lizzo

Maggie Rogers

Rosalia

Tank and the Bangas

Yola

POP

MEJOR ACTUACIÓN POP SOLISTA

“Spirit”, Beyoncé

“Bad Guy”, Billie Eilish

“7 rings”, Ariana Grande

“The truth hurts”, Lizzo * GANADOR

“You have to calm down”, Taylor Swift

MEJOR ACTUACIÓN POP DE UN DÚO O GRUPO

“Boyfriend”, Ariana Grande & Social House

“Sucker”, Jonas Brothers

“Old Town Road”, Lil Nas X with Billy Ray Cyrus * GANADOR

“Sunflower”, Post Malone & Swae Lee

“Senorita”, Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello

MEJOR ÁLBUM POP VOCAL

“The Lion King: the gift”, Beyoncé

“When we all fall asleep, where do we go?”, Billie Eilish * GANADOR

“Thank you U, then”, Ariana Grande

“No. 6 Collaborations Project”, Ed Sheeran

“Lover”, Taylor Swift

MEJOR ÁLBUM POP VOCAL TRADICIONAL

“Sì”, Andrea Bocelli

“Love (Deluxe Edition)”, Michael Bublé

“Watch now”, Elvis Costello & The Imposters * GANADOR

“A legendary Christmas”, John Legend

“Walls”, Barbra Streisand

MEJOR ÁLBUM DE COMEDIA

“Quality time”, Jim Gaffigan

“Relatable”, Ellen Degeneres

“Right now”, Aziz Ansari

“Patricia’s Son”, Trevor Noah

“Sticks and stones”, Dave Chappelle * GANADOR

LATINO

MEJOR ÁBUM POP LATINO

“#ELDISCO”, Alejandro Sanz * GANADOR

“Vida”, Luis Fonsi

“11:11”, Maluma

“Montaner”, Ricardo Montaner

“Fantasía”, Sebastian Yatra

MEJOR ÁLBUM LATINO DE ROCK, ALTERNATIVO O URBANO

“El Mal Querer”, Rosalía * GANADOR

“X 100PRE”, Bad Bunny

“Oasis”, J Balvin and Bad Bunny

“Indestructible”, Flor De Toloache

“Almadura”, iLe

ROCK

MEJOR ACTUACIÓN ROCK

“This Earth”, Gary Clark Jr. * GANADOR

“Pretty Waste”, Bones UK

“History repeats itself”, Brittany Howard

“Woman”, Karen O & Danger Mouse

“Too bad”, Rival Sons

MEJOR ACTUACIÓN METAL

“7empest”, Tool * GANADOR

“Astorolus – The Great Octopus”, Candlemass ft. Tony Iommi

“Humanicide”, Death Angel

“Bow down”, I prevail

“Unleashed”, Killswitch Engage

MEJOR CANCIÓN ROCK

“This Land”, Gary Clark Jr., author (Gary Clark Jr.) * GANADOR

“Fear Inoculum”, Danny Carey, Justin Chancellor, Adam Jones and Maynard James Keenan, autores (Tool)

“Give yourself a try”, George Daniel, Adam Hann, Matthew Healy and Ross Macdonald, autores (The 1975)

“Harmony Hall”, Ezra Koenig, autor (Vampire Weekend)

“History repeats itself”, Brittany Howard, author (Brittany Howard)

MEJOR ÁLBUM ROCK

“Social Indices”, Cage The Elephant * GANADOR

“Amo”, bring me the horizon

“At the end”, The Cranberries

“Trauma”, I prevail

“Wild roots”, rival sons

ALTERNATIVA

MEJOR ÁLBUM BY MÚSICA ALTERNATIVA

“Father of the bride”, Vampire Weekend * GANADOR

“U.F.O.F.”, Big Thief

“Assume the form”, James Blake

“I, i”, Bon Iver

“Anima”, Thom Yorke

RAP

MEJOR ÁLBUM DE RAP

“Revenge of the Dreamers III”, Dreamville

“Championships”, Meek Mill

“I am> I was”, 21 Savage

“Igor”, Tyler, the creator * GANADOR

“The Lost Boy”, YBN Cordae

MEJOR ACTUACIÓN DE RAP

“Middle Child”, J. Cole

“Suge”, DaBaby

“Down Bad”, Dreamville with J.I.D, Bas, J. Cole, EARTHGANG & Young Nudy

“Racks in the middle”, Nipsey Hussle with Roddy Ricch and Hit-Boy * GANADOR

“Clout”, Offset with Cardi B

MEJOR ACTUACIÓN DE RAP / CANTADO

“Plus haut”, DJ Khaled with Nipsey Hussle and John Legend * GANADOR

“Drain too hard”, Lil Baby and Gunna

“Panini”, Lil Nas X

“Ballin”, mustard with Roddy Ricch

“The London”, Young Thug with J. Cole and Travis Scott

MEJOR CANCIÓN DE RAP

“Bad Idea”, Chancelor Bennett, Cordae Dunston, Uforo Ebong & Daniel Hackett, autores (YBN Cordae with Chance The Rapper)

“Gold Roses”, Noel Cadastre, Aubrey Graham, Anderson Hernandez, Khristopher Riddick-Tynes, William Leonard Roberts II, Joshua Quinton Scruggs, Leon Thomas III & Ozan Yildirim, autores (Rick Ross with Drake)

“Many”, Jermaine Cole, Dacoury Natche, 21 Savage and Anthony White, authors (21 Savage with J. Cole) * GANADOR

“Racks in the Middle”, Ermias Asghedom, Dustin James Corbett, Greg Allen Davis, Chauncey Hollis, Jr. & Rodrick Moore, autores (Nipsey Hussle with Roddy Ricch & Hit-Boy)

“Suge”, DaBaby, Jetsonmade & Pooh Beatz, autores (DaBaby)

R & B

MEJOR ACTUACIÓN R&B

“Come home”, Anderson .Paak and André 300 * GANADOR

“Love again”, Daniel Caesar & Brandy

“It could have been,” S.E.R. & Bryson Tiller

“Exactly what I feel”, Lizzo & Gucci Mane

“Roll Some Mo”, Lucky Daye

MEJOR ACTUACIÓN R&B TRADICIONAL

“Jérôme”, Lizzo * GANADORA

“Time Today”, BJ The Chicago Kid

“Steady Love”, India.Arie

“Real games”, Lucky Daye

“Built for love”, PJ Morton and Jazmine Sullivan

MEJOR CANCIÓN R&B

“Say So” – Pj Morton, author (Pj Morton Ft. Jojo) * GANADOR

“Could have been” – Dernst Emile Ii, David “Swagg Rcelious” Harris, H.E.R. & Hue “Soundzfire” Strother, autores (H.E.R. Ft. Bryson Tiller)

“Watch Me Now” – Emily King and Jeremy Most, Authors (Emily King)

“No Guidance” – Chris Brown, Tyler James Bryant, Nija Charles, Aubrey Graham, Anderson Hernandez, Michee Patrick Lebrun, Joshua Lewis, Noah Shebib & Teddy Walton, autores (Chris Brown Ft. Drake)

“Roll Some Mo” – David Brown, Dernst Emile Ii & Peter Lee Johnson, autores (Lucky Daye)

MEJOR ÁLBUM CONTEMPORÁNEO URBANO

“Apollo XXI”, Steve Lacy

“Because I love you (Deluxe)”, Lizzo * GANADOR

“Surcharge”, Georgia Anne Muldrow

“Saturn”, Nao

“Being Human in Public”, Jessie Reyez

MEJOR ÁLBUM R&B

“1123”, BJ The Chicago Kid

“Painted”, Lucky Daye

“Ella Mai”, Ella Mai

“Paul”, PJ Morton

“Ventura”, Anderson .Paak * GANADOR

COUNTRY

MEJOR ACTUACIÓN SOLISTA COUNTRY

“Absolutely”, Tyler Childers

“Girl Goin’ Nowhere “, Ashley McBryde

“Ride Me Back Home”, Willie Nelson * GANADOR

“God’s Country”, Blake Shelton

“Bring my flowers now”, Tanya Tucker

MEJOR ACTUACIÓN COUNTRY DE UN DÚO O GRUPO

“Brand New Man”, Brooks & Dunn with Luke Combs

“I don’t remember me (before you)”, Osborne Brothers

“Without a voice”, Dan + Shay * GANADOR

“Girls”, Little Big Town

“Common”, Maren Morris with Brandi Carlile

MEJOR CANCIÓN COUNTRY

“Bring my flowers now”, Brandi Carlile, Phil Hanseroth, Tim Hanseroth and Tanya Tucker, autores (Tanya Tucker) * GANADOR

“Girl Goin’ Nowhere “, Jeremy Bussey & Ashley McBryde, autores (Ashley McBryde)

“Everything comes out in the wash”, Miranda Lambert, Hillary Lindsey, Lori McKenna and Liz Rose, autores (Miranda Lambert)

“Some of them”, Eric Church, Clint Daniels, Jeff Hyde and Bobby Pinson, autores (Eric Church)

“Voiceless”, Shay Mooney, Jordan Reynolds, Dan Smyers and Laura Veltz, autores (Dan + Shay)

MEJOR ALBUM COUNTRY

“Desperate man”, Eric Church

“Stronger than the truth”, Reba McEntire

“Interstate Gospel”, Pistol Annies

“Center Point Road”, Thomas Rhett

“While I’m Livin”, “Tanya Tucker * GANADOR