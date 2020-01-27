Billie Eilish thinks Ariana Grande deserves the Grammy for album of the year

Late last night, Billie Eilish became the youngest solo artist to win the album of the year at the Grammys, and the youngest person to have scanned the four main categories: AOTY, as well as the song of the year, the record of the year and Best New Artist. Billie herself, however, seemed to think that not all of these awards were deserved, the young star taking the time of her acceptance speech to express how much she loves Ariana Grande’s AOTY nomination thanks then. “Can I just say that I think Ariana deserves it,” she said, with a handful of her words censored for broadcast. “thanks then … I think it deserves more than anything in the world. Ariana was nominated for five Grammys but returned home empty-handed; Billie won five and his brother Finneas was named Producer of the Year. Watch Billie scream Ariana below, read the full list of Grammy winners here and see all the performances here.

Billie Eilish said she thinks that Ariana Grande deserves to win the album of the year at GRAMMY. pic.twitter.com/j5yBlMDU6R

– BreatheHeavy.com (@breatheheavycom) January 27, 2020