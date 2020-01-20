Billie Eilish 'terrified' by the Apple TV documentary that will come out

Billie Eilish is not waiting for her documentary to come out (Image: FilmMagic)

Billie Eilish continues to be the most humble (and successful) teenager in the music industry.

The Bad Guy singer received an Apple TV + documentary this year and is “terrified” of its release.

‘I haven’t seen any of that. I’m terrified. I’m scared, “he told iHeartRadio.

The 18-year-old admitted that she “never saw” the images, which follow the release of her debut album When We Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?

“They have been filming since July 2018,” Billie said.

‘Who has so many images of them that they have never seen? I’m terrified.’

Don’t stress, Billie! The documentary is being directed by R.J. Cutler, the man behind The September Issue, are you sure everything will work out?

In addition to the release of his album, he will give fans a glimpse into the private moments between Billie and his family.

The best part?

It is rumored that Apple TV + has paid the staggering $ 25 million (£ 19 million) for the documentary, as well as Rihanna’s own project.

Meanwhile, Billie’s fame continues to skyrocket, as it has been announced that she is recording the main song of the Bond 25 movie, No Time To Die.

She is the youngest person in history to write and interpret the theme of a James Bond movie. Billie co-wrote the song still nameless with his older brother, Finneas.

Billie said: ‘It feels crazy to be part of this in every way. Being able to record the main song of a movie that is part of such a legendary series is a great honor. “





