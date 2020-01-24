Billie Eilish talks to Gayle King about suicide, self-harm and depression

Billie Eilish is grateful to be 18.

The singer-songwriter, who became a nightly sensation last year, frankly contradicted Gayle king about how immediate fame led to depression, which led to self-harm and almost cost her her life.

“I was so unhappy last year. I was so unhappy. And I was so, joyless,” Eilish said on “The Gayle King Grammy Special.” “I don’t want to be too dark, but I really didn’t think I’d turn 17.”

When asked if she was afraid that she “would do something to yourself,” Eilish said yes, then revealed that she once came dangerously close.

“I think of this once when I was in Berlin and was alone in my hotel. And I remember there was a window there,” she explained. “And I love, God, I remember crying because I was thinking how the way I would die was [that] I was going to do it.”

King asked Eilish about the text in song “Bury a Friend” that says, “I want to put an end to me.” She said that she indeed spoke about herself, but playfully admitted that “it also rhymed.”

So what prevented the then 16-year-old rising star from taking her own life? “My mother.”

Maggie Baird, who is touring with Billie, told Gayle that she was shrinking from her daughter’s debilitating tour schedule and learned how to say no.

“We’ve been checking her in all the time about” Do you still want to do this? Do you want to do this? “Baird recalled. “She loved doing the shows – the fans and the shows. That kept her going.”

With therapy and the support of her family, Billie was able to find a more positive outlook.

As someone who hides self-inflicted wounds in her arms, the musician says she now reaches out to fans with cuts to theirs.

“I just grab them by the shoulders and I am like:” Take care of yourself and be good to yourself and be kind to yourself. Do not take that extra step and hurt yourself even more. You cannot take it back. “

If you or someone you know is harming or considering suicide, seek help by calling the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255 or go to SuicidePreventionLifeline.org.

