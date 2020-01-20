Billie eilish took over and it’s just getting started…

In 2018, she embarked on her Where’s My Mind Tour, dropped the captivating singles “Bitches Broken Hearts” and “You Should Me Me in a Crown”, and landed on the Forbes 30 Under 30 list. In 2019, she released her first studio album When we all fall asleep, where do we go? debuted at # 1, becoming the first artist born in the 2000s to do so, and dethroned Lil Nas X’s “Old Town Road” record with his single “Bad Guy”.

In 2020, there is no stopping…

The pop star recently met the media at iHeartRadio“S Alter ego Event. She revealed her plans for 2020, which involve working on a follow-up album. From the sounds, she takes her time and gets it right.

Here is what she had to say on her second album: “This year, no, but I will do it this year … But in the coming years? It happens. When it’s done. It is not yet done. “

And his next documentary, which could start as early as 2020: “I haven’t seen any part of it. I am terrified. I’m afraid. They have been filming since July 2018 … Who has as many images of them that they have never seen? I am terrified.”

That night, Eilish played alongside Coldplay, the Black Keys and Blink-182, among others. See the clips directly from the red carpet below.

