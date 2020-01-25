Billie Eilish talks about mental health and says she wants to help fans with depression

Billie Eilish – who received six Grammy nominations this year for his debut album When We All Fall Asleep – spoke about his personal difficulties with mental health issues in recent years. The 18-year-old singer said that she had clinical depression and that she considered suicide once when she was alone in a hotel room in Berlin, Germany. Talking about her personal life on a CBS show, Billie said that she had been so “unhappy” and “joyless” in 2018 and that she didn’t even want fame at the time. She said, “I really didn’t think I was going to get to be 17.”

Responding to a question about her lyrics, “I want to finish myself,” in her song Bury A Friend, she said it was about her, adding, “Yeah. I think of that one time I was in Berlin and I was alone in my hotel, and I remember there was a window right there. I remember crying because I was thinking about how I was going to die, I was going to do it. “

Billie said her mother, Maggie Baird – who also appeared in the CBS interview – was the reason she had not experienced suicide. She revealed how, thanks to therapy and family support, she had recovered from depression in the past six months and now wanted to help fans who might have similar problems. She said, “I just grab them by the shoulders and I say to myself,” Please take care of yourself and be kind to yourself and be kind to yourself. Do not take this extra step or injure yourself further, and you cannot repeat it. Billie is expected to win several Grammy Awards this weekend.

