Billie Eilish spills details about James Bond theme for 'No Time To Die'

Billie Eilish recently discussed the process of making the performance sing and writing the James Bond theme for the upcoming No Time To Die.

One of the most iconic jobs you can have in the music industry is the ability to sing a James Bond theme song. Undoubtedly the most coveted musical performance in film history, the James Bond theme song is there both to represent the film as a whole, but also to the time it was made. Superstar Billie Eilish has tapped to write the song for James Bond’s next cinematic solo outing No Time To Die ,. For No Time To Die.

During an interview at iHeartRadio’s ALTer EGO event, Billie Eilish was asked how the process of writing and singing for No Time To Die began. In addition, Billie revealed Eilish when she started working on the song for No Time To Die, as well as with whom she worked on the song.

“That was a while ago. It is something that I and my brother, my writing partner, have been trying to write a Bond song all our lives. Not even if, we want to get the Bond number, just like any number that has been the opening title of the movies. It has always been fantastic. And Bond is so stupid! As it really is, it’s the coolest movie franchise in the world. So it was a crazy call and a crazy last few months, and working on it with Hans (Zimmer). Oh my goodness, it was great. I’m very excited.”

It is very telling how excited Billie Eilish is, especially because she is a well-known lover of pop culture. The songs from Billie Eilish were rather ripe with references to pop culture, so it’s pretty great for her to make a dream come true. As expected, Billie Eilish is working with her brother Finneas on the song No Time To Die. Moreover, Billie Eilish revealed that she was working on the song No Time To Die with the iconic film composer Hans Zimmer, who is known for his large, expansive productions, which mimics Billie Eilish’s work. All in all it seems that fans of Billie Eilish and James Bond get a treat when the song No Time To Die falls somewhere before the release of the film.

Are you excited to hear Billie Eilish’s James Bond song for No Time To Die? Respond below and let us know!

Here is the official synopsis for No Time to Die:

Bond has left active service and enjoys a quiet life in Jamaica. His peace is short-lived when his old friend Felix Leiter from the CIA turns up to ask for help. The mission to save a kidnapped scientist turns out to be much more insidious than expected, which leads Bond to find a mysterious villain armed with dangerous new technology.

Directed by Cary Joji Fukunaga from a script co-written by Neal Purvis & Robert Wade and Phoebe Waller Bridge, No Time to Die stars Daniel Craig, Ralph Fiennes, Naomie Harris, Ben Whishaw, Lea Seydoux, Rory Kinnear, Jeffrey Wright, Rami Malek , Ana de Armas, Lashana Lynch, Billy Magnussen, David Dencik and Dali Benssalah.

No Time To Die will be released in theaters on April 8, 2020.

Source: ALT 98.7 FM

New “Titans” photos show Aqualad and the original team

DC Universe has released eight brand new images from the upcoming fourth episode of the second season of Titans entitled “Aqualad”.

“Aqualad” investigates the dynamics between Dick Grayson / Robin (Brenton Thwaites), Donna Troy / Wonder Girl (Conor Leslie), Hank Hall / Hawk (Alan Ritchson), Dawn Granger / Dove (Minka Kelly) and Garth / Aqualad (Drew Van Acker) and how four years before their close family dynamics developed to make their personal feelings flourish more and more in their work by the arrival of a new villain.

These new images give fans a new look at Drew Van Acker as Aqualad, as well as a few new looks from the original team that are united together for action. In particular, we get our best look at how the Aqualad suit translates on-screen into a live action form.

You can view the rest of the gallery for “Aqualad” by clicking on “Next”.

Here is the official summary for season two:

In season 2, after the aftermath of their meeting with Trigon, Dick reforms the titans. Under his supervision, Rachel, Gar and Jason Todd train together in their new home in Titans Tower to sharpen their hero skills and work together as a team. They are accompanied by Hank Hall and Dawn Granger aka Hawk and Dove and Donna Troy aka Wonder Girl. While these original Titans are trying to switch to a regular life, old enemies must come together to take care of unfinished business. And while this family of old and new Titans – including Conner Kent and Rose Wilson – learn to co-exist, the advent of Deathstroke reveals the sins of the old Titans who threaten to tear this new Titans family apart again.

The series plays Brenton Thwaites as Robin / Nightwing, Anna Diop as Starfire, Teagan Croft as Raven and Ryan Potter as Beast Boy. Newcomers to his second-year outing are Joshua Orpin and Esai Morales who play Superboy and Deathstroke respectively, while Chella Man and Chelsea Zhang also joined the cast as Deathstroke’s children Jericho and Ravager. Natalie Gumede has signed up to play Mercy Graves and Game of Thrones star Iain Glen is on board as Bruce Wayne.

Titans season two is now broadcast on DC Universe.

Source: DC Universe

