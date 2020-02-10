Billie Eilish responds to Kristen Wiig & Maya Rudolph Oscars 2020 meme

She’s not just the breakthrough star this year. She is also our unexpected Queen of Memes. Billie Eilish’s Oscars 2020 meme response to Kristen Wiig and Maya Rudolph was GIF folder feed for even the best of us. The 18-year-old attended the 92nd Academy Awards on Sunday, February 9, and was in the audience of the California Dolby Theater in Hollywood. However, she couldn’t hide a particularly funny face from the Oscars camera team. We can already imagine copying it every day.

While the comedians Kristen Wigg and Maya Rudolph took the stage to award prizes for the best production design and best costume design, as always, it took them some time to deliver a fun piece. They played while presenting their two categories, and Billie had the most priceless response. Cameras cut a face that epitomized confusion. Or disgust? Maybe trouble. Really, the applications for this reaction are endless!

As always, the Oscars 2020 audience on the Twitterverse reacted quickly to the moment. “It’s okay, Billie Eilish, I * didn’t * like that either,” wrote actress and producer Katy Stoll. Meanwhile, Gilbert Cruz, editor of the New York Times “Arts Section”, gives a funny impression of Billie’s reaction: “When I see myself on camera.”

His use of the meme also raises an important question – did Billie show a serious, smelly face thanks to Kristen and Maya’s sketch, or was she just accidentally on the screen and winced? Many of us can understand this last point; I mean whoever really enjoys having their face projected onto thousands of screens (unless you are the greatest soldier Leonardo DiCaprio).

The jury is still not sure why Billie made this face, but we will enjoy it tonight and well beyond her performance. Billie is also an Oscar 2020 artist of the night. She will sing a cover of an important song during the segment “In Memoriam”, in honor of basketball legend Kobe Bryant, among others.