Billie Eilish Oscars 2020 performance video: watch

Scroll to view more pictures

Pop’s latest phenomenon has got off to a busy start to the new year: first, her night at the Grammys, and now Billie Eilish’s Oscars 2020 performance can be added to her list of achievements. Fans of the up and coming Los Angelino knew they could expect an appearance in Eilish’s left-hand lane – after all, it was this sound that prevented them from winning a whopping five Grammys in one night at the end of last month. While LA talent turned 18 just a few months ago, there doesn’t seem to be anything stopping her from stealing the show on the film’s biggest night, like she did on the biggest night of music. Today’s appearance at the Oscars proves this.

Billie Eilish, who went down in Grammys history last month as the youngest artist nominated for each top category, performed on the Dolby Theater stage on Sunday February 9th to perform “Yesterday” by none other than playing the Beatles. Her gentle reproduction showed her raw vocals only with the piano accompaniment of her brother Finneas. It was a bittersweet fit for the Oscars when she sang it in the show’s In Memoriam section. As expected, her appearance included a tribute to a legend from Los Angeles that disappeared too early: Kobe Bryant.

The 41-year-old NBA star died on January 26 in a fatal helicopter crash along with his 13-year-old daughter Gianna. The Oscars honored the basketball legend with a photo and a quote when Billie appeared on stage: “Life is too short to slump and get discouraged. You have to keep moving. You have to keep going. Put one foot in front of the other, smile and just keep rolling, ”was the quote.

Billie brought the news of her tribute shortly before today’s performance. “It is an honor for me to be in the In Memoriam segment tonight for the Academy Awards for a song I’ve always loved,” she wrote on Instagram. Eilish also spoke of the former Lakers star’s death on the red carpet before last month’s Grammys, where she said to Entertainment Tonight, “God, I mean, I don’t know how to put it. I thought it was fake “Because how can you not do that? It makes you think about a lot of things.”

“It’s hard to talk about. It’s so sudden and so random and like his beautiful girl,” she continued. “I have no words. My condolences. I don’t know what to say.”

Meanwhile, on the Oscars red carpet, Eilish commented on another great performance: the newest Bond theme song. “It’s a crazy guy, it’s definitely a goal in life,” she said. The young star announced that she would perform the theme song for the upcoming James Bond film. No time to diejust a few weeks ago.

And with that, she is making history again: Eilish is officially the youngest person who has ever written and performed the topic for the popular franchise that has already seen Adele and Sam Smith’s title songs (who later won Oscars for their titles) could be Billboard’s wife of the year see an Oscar in their future?

It is possible. After all, Eilish was nominated for the “Big Four” awards of the Grammys and conquered the night as a whole. With a total of six nominations, Eilish ultimately secured five victories: if we all fall asleep, where do we go? Received her awards for best pop vocal album and album of the year, while her lead single from the album “Bad Guy” was awarded “Record of the Year” and “Song of the Year”. All in all, she was also awarded a gold gramophone for the aspiring category “Best New Artist”.

The 92nd Academy Awards will be broadcast live from the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles at 8:00 p.m. EST on ABC.