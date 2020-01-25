Singer Billie Eilish opened up on her fight for mental health and how she hid suicidal thoughts in 2018.

The Grammy nomination confessed to “Gayle King Grammy Special”.

“I was so unhappy last year. I was so unhappy and glad, helpless, ”said Eilish, aceshowbiz.com.

Grammy nominated singer Billie Eilish opens her mental health and fights suicidal thoughts

King shoe felt that Eilish’s 18-year-old superstar had “a big toll”. “She couldn’t go out to the public without being recognized, and most of her friends who couldn’t connect with Bilie’s new star status got away. Lonely and isolated, she got into clinical depression,” King added.

In response, Eilish said, “I don’t want to be in the dark, but I really didn’t think I’d like to do it as 17.”

She then spoke of the time when she was alone in a hotel room in Berlin.

“I think that once I was in Berlin and I was alone in a hotel, and I remember that there was, like, a window.” I like God, I remember crying because I was thinking about how I would die, ”she said.

“I want to end her,” she had a literal meaning in her song called “bury a friend”.

In one of your songs there is a text in which you talk about me. When I heard that, I thought, “God, I wonder if Billie was talking about herself,” Gayle said.

“I was,” Eilish replied.

The singer said she was doing better now, adding that she always encouraged fans with similar life struggles not to give up.

“I just grabbed them by the shoulders and I would like,” Please take care of yourself, be good to yourself and be nice to yourself. Do not take this next step or hurt yourself further. You can’t take it back, ”she said.

Android and iOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!