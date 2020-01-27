Billie Eilish, Lizzo and more

Picture: Getty

The 62nd Grammy Awards took place on Sunday evening at the Staples Center in Los Angeles. In the event that you wonder whether the complaint from replaced Grammys boss Deborah Dugan, which posed a variety of systemic problems within the admission academy, has affected the program of the night, don’t worry.

Very few of the prizes were transferred between the singing unlucky guys by Jonas Brothers, Boyz II Men and Alicia Keys, who somehow held it down on a gloomy night, but unfortunately some people took trophies home. Good for you.

If you’re curious about which winners have made it to the air (and in the order in which they were announced), read the following:

Best pop solo performance

“Spirit” – Beyoncé

“Bad Guy” – Billie Eilish

“7 rings” – Ariana Grande

“Truth hurts” – Lizzo

“You need to calm down” – Taylor Swift

Best country duo / group performance

“Brand New Man” – Brooks & Dunn with Luke Combs

“I don’t remember myself (before you)” – brothers Osborne

“Speechless” – Dan + Shay

“The Daughters” – small big city

“Common” – Maren Morris With Brandi Carlile

Best comedy album

Quality time – Jim Gaffigan

Relatable – Ellen DeGeneres

At the moment – Aziz Ansari

Son of Patricia – Trevor Noah

Sticks & Stones – Dave Chappelle

Best rap album

Revenge of the Dreamers III – Dreamville

Championships – Meek Mill

I am> I was – 21 Savage

Igor – Tyler, the creator

The lost boy – YBN Cordae

Producer of the year – not classic

Finneas

When we fall asleep, where do we go? (Billie Eilish) (A)

Ricky Reed

Almost free (Fidlar)

“Burning” (Maggie Rogers)

“Confidence” (X Ambassador with K.Flay)

“Juice” (Lizzo)

“Kingdom of One” (Maren Morris)

“Power is Power” (SZA with The Weekend & Travis Scott)

“Tempo” (Lizzo with Missy Elliott)

“Truth Hurts” (Lizzo)

The wrong man (Ross Golan)

Jack Antonoff

Arizona Baby (Kevin Abstract)

Lover (Taylor Swift)

Norman Fucking Rockwell! (Lana Del Rey)

Red hearse

Dan Auerbach

The angels in heaven signed my name (Leo Bud Welch)

Let’s Rock (The Black Keys)

Mockingbird (The Gibson Brothers)

Myth of a Man (Night Beats)

Southern Gentleman (Dee White)

Go through fire (Yola)

John Hill

“Heat of Summer” (Young The Giant)

“One Hundred” (Khalid)

“No drug like me” (Carly Rae Jepsen)

“Outta My Head” (Khalid with John Mayer)

Social Cues (The Elephant Cage)

“Overlay” (Young The Giant)

“Too much” (Carly Rae Jepsen)

“Vertigo” (Khalid)

“Zero” (From “Ralph Breaks The Internet”) (Imagine dragons)

Song of the year

“Always think of us this way” – Natalie Hemby, Lady Gaga, Hillary Lindsey and Lori McKenna, songwriters (Lady Gaga)

“Bad Guy” – Billie Eilish O’Connell & Finneas O’Connell, songwriter (Billie Eilish)

“Bring My Flowers Now” – Brandi Carlile, Phil Hanseroth, Tim Hanseroth and Tanya Tucker, songwriter (Tanya Tucker)

“Hard Place” – Rubin Amanfu, Sam Ashworth, D. Arcelious Harris. THEIR. & Rodney Jerkins, songwriter (H.E.R.)

“Lovers” – Taylor Swift, songwriter (Taylor Swift)

“Norman Fucking Rockwell” – Jack Antonoff & Lana Del Rey, songwriter (Lana Del Rey)

“Someone You Loved” – Tom Barnes, Lewis Capaldi, Pete Kelleher, Benjamin Kohn and Sam Roman, songwriters (Lewis Capaldi)

“The truth hurts” – Steven Cheung, Eric Frederic, Melissa Jefferson and Jesse Saint John, songwriter (Lizzo)

Best rap / sung performance

“Higher” – DJ Khaled with Nipsey Hussle & John Legend

“Drip too hard” – Lil Baby & Gunna

“Panini” – Lil Nas X

“Ballin” – mustard with Roddy Ricch

“The London” – Young thug with J. Cole & Travis Scott

Best new artist

Black cougars

Billie Eilish

Lil Nas X

Lizzo

Maggie Rogers

Rosalía

Tank and the bangas

Yola

Album of the year

I, I – Bon Iver

Norman Fucking Rockwell! – Lana Del Rey

If we all fall asleep, where are we going? – Billie Eilish

Thank you very much, Next – Ariana Grande

I used to know her – H.E.R.

7 – Lil Nas X

Because I love you (Deluxe) – Lizzo

Father of the bride – vampire weekend

Record of the year

“Hey, Ma” – Bon Iver

“Bad Guy” – Billie Eilish

“7 rings” – Ariana Grande

“Hard Place” – H.E.R.

“Talk” – Khalid

“Old Town Road” – Lil Nas X With Billy Ray Cyrus

“Truth hurts” – Lizzo

“Sunflower” – Post Malone & Swae Lee

