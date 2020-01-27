Billie Eilish, Lizzo and more

Picture: Getty
The 62nd Grammy Awards took place on Sunday evening at the Staples Center in Los Angeles. In the event that you wonder whether the complaint from replaced Grammys boss Deborah Dugan, which posed a variety of systemic problems within the admission academy, has affected the program of the night, don’t worry.
Very few of the prizes were transferred between the singing unlucky guys by Jonas Brothers, Boyz II Men and Alicia Keys, who somehow held it down on a gloomy night, but unfortunately some people took trophies home. Good for you.
If you’re curious about which winners have made it to the air (and in the order in which they were announced), read the following:
Best pop solo performance
“Spirit” – Beyoncé
“Bad Guy” – Billie Eilish
“7 rings” – Ariana Grande
“Truth hurts” – Lizzo
“You need to calm down” – Taylor Swift
Best country duo / group performance
“Brand New Man” – Brooks & Dunn with Luke Combs
“I don’t remember myself (before you)” – brothers Osborne
“Speechless” – Dan + Shay
“The Daughters” – small big city
“Common” – Maren Morris With Brandi Carlile
Best comedy album
Quality time – Jim Gaffigan
Relatable – Ellen DeGeneres
At the moment – Aziz Ansari
Son of Patricia – Trevor Noah
Sticks & Stones – Dave Chappelle
Best rap album
Revenge of the Dreamers III – Dreamville
Championships – Meek Mill
I am> I was – 21 Savage
Igor – Tyler, the creator
The lost boy – YBN Cordae
Producer of the year – not classic
Finneas
When we fall asleep, where do we go? (Billie Eilish) (A)
Ricky Reed
Almost free (Fidlar)
“Burning” (Maggie Rogers)
“Confidence” (X Ambassador with K.Flay)
“Juice” (Lizzo)
“Kingdom of One” (Maren Morris)
“Power is Power” (SZA with The Weekend & Travis Scott)
“Tempo” (Lizzo with Missy Elliott)
“Truth Hurts” (Lizzo)
The wrong man (Ross Golan)
Jack Antonoff
Arizona Baby (Kevin Abstract)
Lover (Taylor Swift)
Norman Fucking Rockwell! (Lana Del Rey)
Red hearse
Dan Auerbach
The angels in heaven signed my name (Leo Bud Welch)
Let’s Rock (The Black Keys)
Mockingbird (The Gibson Brothers)
Myth of a Man (Night Beats)
Southern Gentleman (Dee White)
Go through fire (Yola)
John Hill
“Heat of Summer” (Young The Giant)
“One Hundred” (Khalid)
“No drug like me” (Carly Rae Jepsen)
“Outta My Head” (Khalid with John Mayer)
Social Cues (The Elephant Cage)
“Overlay” (Young The Giant)
“Too much” (Carly Rae Jepsen)
“Vertigo” (Khalid)
“Zero” (From “Ralph Breaks The Internet”) (Imagine dragons)
Song of the year
“Always think of us this way” – Natalie Hemby, Lady Gaga, Hillary Lindsey and Lori McKenna, songwriters (Lady Gaga)
“Bad Guy” – Billie Eilish O’Connell & Finneas O’Connell, songwriter (Billie Eilish)
“Bring My Flowers Now” – Brandi Carlile, Phil Hanseroth, Tim Hanseroth and Tanya Tucker, songwriter (Tanya Tucker)
“Hard Place” – Rubin Amanfu, Sam Ashworth, D. Arcelious Harris. THEIR. & Rodney Jerkins, songwriter (H.E.R.)
“Lovers” – Taylor Swift, songwriter (Taylor Swift)
“Norman Fucking Rockwell” – Jack Antonoff & Lana Del Rey, songwriter (Lana Del Rey)
“Someone You Loved” – Tom Barnes, Lewis Capaldi, Pete Kelleher, Benjamin Kohn and Sam Roman, songwriters (Lewis Capaldi)
“The truth hurts” – Steven Cheung, Eric Frederic, Melissa Jefferson and Jesse Saint John, songwriter (Lizzo)
Best rap / sung performance
“Higher” – DJ Khaled with Nipsey Hussle & John Legend
“Drip too hard” – Lil Baby & Gunna
“Panini” – Lil Nas X
“Ballin” – mustard with Roddy Ricch
“The London” – Young thug with J. Cole & Travis Scott
Best new artist
Black cougars
Billie Eilish
Lil Nas X
Lizzo
Maggie Rogers
Rosalía
Tank and the bangas
Yola
Album of the year
I, I – Bon Iver
Norman Fucking Rockwell! – Lana Del Rey
If we all fall asleep, where are we going? – Billie Eilish
Thank you very much, Next – Ariana Grande
I used to know her – H.E.R.
7 – Lil Nas X
Because I love you (Deluxe) – Lizzo
Father of the bride – vampire weekend
Record of the year
“Hey, Ma” – Bon Iver
“Bad Guy” – Billie Eilish
“7 rings” – Ariana Grande
“Hard Place” – H.E.R.
“Talk” – Khalid
“Old Town Road” – Lil Nas X With Billy Ray Cyrus
“Truth hurts” – Lizzo
“Sunflower” – Post Malone & Swae Lee
If you would like to browse through a complete list of winners, you can find it here.
If you need help forming opinions about the winners above, read our open thread.